Sunday, July 5, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Testing of Oropharyngeal Secretions May Reduce False Negative Covid-19 Results
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Testing of Oropharyngeal Secretions May Reduce False Negative Covid-19 Results

Oropharyngeal secretions (OS) are the secretions from the part of the throat at the back of the mouth

0
Oropharyngeal secretions may reduce false negative Covid-19 results
A sampling of OS is a simple procedure that can be performed in any quarantine setting and minimizes contact between healthcare workers and patients. Wikimedia Commons

Researchers have demonstrated that testing of oropharyngeal secretions (OS) — secretions from the part of the throat at the back of the mouth — may reduce the number of false-negative results from nasal swab testing of patients who have seemingly recovered from the disease.

In the study, published in the Journal of Dental Research, a small number of patients that had tested negative through nasopharyngeal swabs were found to be positive through the testing of oropharyngeal secretions.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

The study from Huazhong University in China included 75 ready-for-discharge COVID-19 patients who tested negative using two consecutive nucleic acid amplification testing (NAAT) of viral samples retrieved with nasopharyngeal swabs (NPS).

“The NPS test has a risk of sending home more patients who still have the infection while the OS test will make such errors in fewer patients,” said study lead author Jingzhi Ma from Tongji Medical College of Huazhong University.

Oropharyngeal secretions may reduce false negative Covid-19 results
An aerial view of a COVID-19 testing centre in Inverness, Scotland, UK. Wikimedia Commons

Because of detection of potential false-negatives in that cohort, NAAT results of paired OS and NPS samples collected from 50 additional Covid-19 recruits during their recovery stage were used in a second prospective study to compare the diagnostic values of the two viral RNA sampling methods. Oropharyngeal secretions obtained from two of the 75 subjects in the first study yielded positive results for SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid.

In the second study, OS samples were significantly more sensitive for detection of the virus that NPS samples and missed only 14 per cent of positive cases compared with 59 per cent for the nasopharyngeal swabs samples.

Also Read: Skincare Essentials Everyone Should Have This Monsoon

A sampling of OS is a simple procedure that can be performed in any quarantine setting and minimizes contact between healthcare workers and patients, thereby reducing the risk of virus transmission, the researchers said.

“Although OS sampling improves the accuracy of SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid testing, it must be emphasized that this conclusion is based on very small sample size,” Ma noted. (IANS)

Previous articleCountry of Origin of Products: A Concern For Indians
Next articleUsers Complain of Spam Emails as Gmail Suffers From Filtering Issues

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Queer Representation in Bollywood

NewsGram Desk - 0
Soon, Akshay Kumar will be seen essaying the role of a transgender in "Laxmmi Bomb". Sonam Kapoor has explored the complexities of being a...
Read more
Health & Fitness

WHO Stops Hydroxychloroquine, HIV drugs in Covid-19 trials

NewsGram Desk - 0
The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Saturday that it was discontinuing its trials of the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine and combination HIV drug lopinavir/ritonavir...
Read more
Lead Story

Coronavirus Cases Sets Record Daily Jump : WHO

NewsGram Desk - 0
The world saw a record 24-hour increase in the number of coronavirus cases Saturday — 212,326, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported. The United States,...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,999FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,779FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Queer Representation in Bollywood

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Soon, Akshay Kumar will be seen essaying the role of a transgender in "Laxmmi Bomb". Sonam Kapoor has explored the complexities of being a...
Read more

WHO Stops Hydroxychloroquine, HIV drugs in Covid-19 trials

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Saturday that it was discontinuing its trials of the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine and combination HIV drug lopinavir/ritonavir...
Read more

Coronavirus Cases Sets Record Daily Jump : WHO

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The world saw a record 24-hour increase in the number of coronavirus cases Saturday — 212,326, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported. The United States,...
Read more

India Confident of Covid Vaccine, Trial Stage Marks ‘Beginning of the End’

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
As India races to bring a vaccine for Covid-19 by mid August, the government on Sunday said that it is entering the human trial...
Read more

Malaika Arora Shares Home Remedy to Boost Immunity

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Dancing diva Malaika Arora has shared a "make in India" home remedy to boost immunity. Some people have started stepping out for work, but relaxed...
Read more

Independence Day Celebrations at Red Fort Might be Muted This Year

India NewsGram Desk - 0
This year the Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort might not be as grand as in the previous years because of the Covid-19 pandemic...
Read more

Oats, Rye Brans Intake May Reduce Hepatic Inflammation, Weight Gain

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Want to lose some weight? Read on. Researchers have found that the consumption of dietary fibre from oat and rye brans increased the growth...
Read more

Women-centric development will guide the Atmanirbhar Bharat: BJP Leader

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Senior BJP leader and member of Parliament from Sirsa in Haryana, Sunita Duggal, said on Sunday that women-centric development will guide the Atmanirbhar Bharat...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,999FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,779FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada