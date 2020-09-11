Friday, September 11, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness OSA May Increase Risk of Vertebral Fractures in Women: Study
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

OSA May Increase Risk of Vertebral Fractures in Women: Study

OSA is a potentially serious sleep disorder in which breathing repeatedly stops and starts

0
Sleep apnea linked to higher spine fracture risk in women
Women with a history of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) may face a higher risk of spine or vertebral fractures. Unsplash

Researchers have found that women with a history of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) may face a higher risk of spine or vertebral fractures.

OSA is a potentially serious sleep disorder in which breathing repeatedly stops and starts. Risk factors include age and obesity. It’s more common in men. Symptoms include snoring loudly and feeling tired even after a full night’s sleep.

Emerging evidence suggests that OSA may negatively affect bone health. No prospective study to date has investigated the association between OSA and fracture risk in women.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

Sleep apnea linked to higher spine fracture risk in women
OSA was self-reported in 1.3 per cent of participants in 2002 and increased to 3.3 per cent by 2012. Unsplash

“We conducted a prospective study examining the relation between OSA and the risk of incident vertebral fracture (VF) and hip fracture (HF) in the Nurses’ Health Study,”

said study authors from Brigham and Women’s Hospital in the US.

For the findings, published in the Journal of Bone and Mineral Research, the investigators examined data pertaining to 55,264 women without a prior history of bone fractures.

According to the researchers, OSA was self-reported in 1.3 per cent of participants in 2002 and increased to 3.3 per cent by 2012.

The study revealed that between 2002 and 2014, 461 vertebral fractures and 921 hip fractures occurred.

Sleep apnea linked to higher spine fracture risk in women
The study also revealed that no association was observed between OSA history and risk of hip fracture. Unsplash

Women with a history of OSA had a 2-fold higher risk of vertebral fracture relative to those with no OSA history, with the strongest association observed for OSA associated with daytime sleepiness.

Also Read: Facebook To Create Instagram Guides To Prevent Suicides

However, the study also revealed that no association was observed between OSA history and risk of hip fracturee.

“Our study provides important evidence at the population level that obstructive sleep apnea may have an adverse impact on bone health that is particularly relevant to the development of vertebral fracture,” said study lead author Tianyi Huang of Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

“Given that we used self-reported clinical diagnoses of sleep apnea and fracture in our study, future studies could use more deeply characterized data to further the understanding of the mechanisms linking sleep apnea to bone health and fracture risk,” Huang noted. (IANS)

Previous articleFacebook To Create Instagram Guides To Prevent Suicides
Next articleActor Ayushmann To End Violence Against Children As UNICEF Advocate

RELATED ARTICLES

India

Visiting Indirapuram? Here are Some Places You Can’t Afford to Miss

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Muskan Bhatnagar Indirapuram is situated in the city of Ghaziabad. The well-established place is located along Delhi-Meerut Expressway and is in proximity with the...
Read more
Entertainment

Sometimes in the Worst of Situations, You Have Something to Celebrate: Shweta Tripathi

NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Shweta Tripathi has found reason to celebrate in the worst of situations amid the ongoing pandemic. Despite 2020 being the year of Covid, Shweta...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Signs And Symptoms You Can Identify To Prevent Suicide

NewsGram Desk - 0
On World Suicide Prevention Day we look at the tell tale signs and symptoms you can watch out for in case you feel a...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,157FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,772FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Visiting Indirapuram? Here are Some Places You Can’t Afford to Miss

India NewsGram Desk - 0
By Muskan Bhatnagar Indirapuram is situated in the city of Ghaziabad. The well-established place is located along Delhi-Meerut Expressway and is in proximity with the...
Read more

Sometimes in the Worst of Situations, You Have Something to Celebrate: Shweta Tripathi

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Shweta Tripathi has found reason to celebrate in the worst of situations amid the ongoing pandemic. Despite 2020 being the year of Covid, Shweta...
Read more

Signs And Symptoms You Can Identify To Prevent Suicide

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
On World Suicide Prevention Day we look at the tell tale signs and symptoms you can watch out for in case you feel a...
Read more

Diabetes During Pregnancy May Cause Child to Age Faster Biologically

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Children born to mothers who had diabetes during pregnancy may age faster biologically and be at an increased risk for obesity and high blood...
Read more

Here’s the Key Concern of Indian Expats Amid Pandemic

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The thought of returning home from abroad after losing jobs amid the Covid-19 pandemic continues to be a key concern for Indian Expats ,...
Read more

September 2020 Announced As Poshan Maah Or National Nutrition Month

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Bringing into sharp nation-wide focus the indispensable role nutrition plays in the development of not just a child, but communities and the nation at...
Read more

Death of Pet Can Trigger Mental Health Issues in Children

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that the death of a family pet can trigger a sense of grief in children that is profound and prolonged, and...
Read more

LGBTQ Allies Driving Change In Society

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Ever since the Supreme Court struck down Article 377, we as a culture, as a country, and as citizens do not view it as...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,157FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,772FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Donate to NewsGram to support quality journalism.
x