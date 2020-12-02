Wednesday, December 2, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment The Oscar Awards Gala Will Not Go Virtual, In-Person Telecast Will Happen
EntertainmentLead Story

The Oscar Awards Gala Will Not Go Virtual, In-Person Telecast Will Happen

The Oscars in-person telecast will happen

0
The oscar
The Oscar Awards will not go online. Pixabay

There were a lot of speculations around how the Oscars would be held amid the Covid pandemic, and it is now confirmed the award gala will not go virtual.

“The Oscars in-person telecast will happen,” a representative from the Academy told variety.com. However, the Academy of Motion Arts and Sciences has decided to push the annual telecast to April 25, 2021, owing to the pandemic.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated

Several sources have shared that by pushing the awards ceremony back, the Academy hopes for cinema halls to regain normalcy, allowing for more film to compete in the annual celebration.

ALSO READ: Actor John Abraham Named As The Person Of The Year 2020 By PETA

Now, the Academy is focusing on ensuring that the event is held in a traditional manner. However, it is to be seen how they put a plan in place to hold the ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, the Malayalam film, Jallikattu, has been selected as the official Indian entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the upcoming 93rd Academy Awards, 2021. The 2021 Oscars are scheduled to take place on April 25. The shortlist for next year’s Academy Awards will be unveiled on February 9, and nominations will be announced on March 15. (IANS)

Previous articleIndia Is A Key Market For The Japanese Entertainment Industry
Next articleWorld Needs To Decrease Fossil Fuels Production By 6%

RELATED ARTICLES

Environment

World Needs To Decrease Fossil Fuels Production By 6%

NewsGram Desk - 0
Even though countries plan to increase their fossil fuel production over the next decade, research shows that the world needs to decrease the production...
Read more
Entertainment

India Is A Key Market For The Japanese Entertainment Industry

NewsGram Desk - 0
Indian interest towards Japanese culture has been growing significantly over the last few years, especially amongst Gen Z, believes Kaoru Miyamoto, Director General, Japan...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Tips To Follow While Protecting Your Kids From Potential Health Effects

NewsGram Desk - 0
Children are more sensitive to the effects of smog and air pollution than adults. Here are some practical tips for you to follow to...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,778FollowersFollow

Most Popular

World Needs To Decrease Fossil Fuels Production By 6%

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Even though countries plan to increase their fossil fuel production over the next decade, research shows that the world needs to decrease the production...
Read more

The Oscar Awards Gala Will Not Go Virtual, In-Person Telecast Will Happen

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
There were a lot of speculations around how the Oscars would be held amid the Covid pandemic, and it is now confirmed the award...
Read more

India Is A Key Market For The Japanese Entertainment Industry

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Indian interest towards Japanese culture has been growing significantly over the last few years, especially amongst Gen Z, believes Kaoru Miyamoto, Director General, Japan...
Read more

Tips To Follow While Protecting Your Kids From Potential Health Effects

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Children are more sensitive to the effects of smog and air pollution than adults. Here are some practical tips for you to follow to...
Read more

AWS Is A Game Changer For Artists On Netflix

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
As video streaming turns out to be the savior for millions of people working from homes to refresh their minds, Amazon Web Services (AWS)...
Read more

Twitch And Beauty: Could The Streaming Site Rival Instagram’s Hold On The Influencer Market

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Harry Green The key to influencing is access to the audience. Instagram is flexible, in this regard: posts, stories, and live streams are integral...
Read more

Is The Previous Generation iPhone Best For You

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Zedd Salem Apple’s iPhones are undoubtedly some of the best smartphones out there. From responsive performance to compelling hardware designs, you can never go...
Read more

3 Real Estate Investment Types You Can’t Overlook in 2021

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Sana Faisal Real estate is an incredibly profitable investment. Understanding the difference between residential, commercial, and raw land real estate is essential to selecting...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

site on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,778FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada