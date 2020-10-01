Thursday, October 1, 2020
Home Entertainment OTT Platforms Are Much More Comforting: R. Madhavan
Entertainment

OTT Platforms Are Much More Comforting: R. Madhavan

Madhavan's latest, the thriller "Nishabdham", is all set to arrive on an OTT platform

As cinema halls gear up for a cautious reopening amid the ongoing pandemic, actor R. Madhavan feels, given the current scenario, releasing a new film on a streaming platform is a blessing.

Madhavan’s latest, the thriller “Nishabdham”, is all set to arrive on an OTT platform.

“There is no denying the fact that theatres have a different charm, but during these times having a film released on OTT is a complete blessing,”

said Madhavan.

“OTT platforms are much more comforting and easier for the fans to access, especially under the current circumstances. They don’t have any geographical or physical boundaries attached to them. People can watch any film from the comfort of their home anytime they want,” Madhavan added.

He also feels that through OTT, many artistes are getting a chance to put out their talent and entertain the audience, due to which “content is getting much more opportunities”.

Talking about the film, director Hemanth Madhurkar said: “The film is shot completely in Seattle. The speciality of the film is that there are a lot of real cops involved in the film. A bit of the film was also shot in real police station in Duval. Every location in the film is real and genuine, there are no sets.”

Also Read: Twitter Aims of Having 50% of its Global Workforce Constituted by Women by 2025

“Nishabadham” is a psychological thriller film, wherein Anushka Shetty portrays the role of Sakshi — a speech and hearing impaired person who against all odds solves a complex murder.

It also marks Hollywood star Michael Madsen’s Indian debut.

The film will stream on Amazon Prime Video from October 2. The Telugu thriller is titled as “Silence” for Tamil and Malayalam audiences. (IANS)

