“Rise of OTT is Providing Writers Great Scope To Build Strong Narratives”, Says Kritika Kamra

Kritika Kamra is an Indian film and television actress. Kamra is known for playing Arohi in television shows Kitani Mohabbat Hai, Dr. Nidhi in Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, Ananya in Reporters and Chandrakanta in Prem Ya Paheli - Chandrakanta

Kritika Kamra
The actress shot to fame with roles in TV shows such as "Kitani Mohobbat Hai" to "Reporters". Pinterest

Kritika Kamra, who has made her mark on television and has also tried her luck in Bollywood, was recently seen in the OTT series Tandav. She says the rise of digital platforms provides writers a great scope to build strong narratives for artists like her.

“My focus is to do characters that bring something different to the table, and those which push the envelope. The digital medium has given writers a great platform to build stronger narratives, deeper character arcs and unique storylines. I have two exciting web shows coming up this year and I am reading some interesting film scripts as well. So right now the focus will be on digital and films and the details of these projects will follow very soon,” Kritika tells IANS.

“As an actor, I look for characters that have layers to them, that challenge and excite me at the same time. I’ve always tried to make a conscious choice to be part of relevant stories that are entertaining and engrossing. This year looks exciting as I’m working with some fantastic people who are telling very interesting stories,” she says.

The actress shot to fame with roles in TV shows such as Kitani Mohobbat Hai to Reporters. (IANS)

