Friday, January 1, 2021
Outfit Tips For Stylish Ethnic Twist In New Year Party

Comfortable yet stylish ethnic outfits to try out

New Year
A statement dress always look very classy and elegant. IANS

New Year’s eve – a time to dress up and dance the night away into 2021. Even if you are planning a small party at home to welcome the New Year with minimal guests, looking great should be your priority.

Anuj Mundhra, Chairman & MD at JaipurKurti.com shares a few tips on comfortable yet stylish ethnic outfits to try out:

Layer ’em up

Layering is as important in ethnic wear as it is in western outfits. A layer over your normal Kurtis can elevate the entire look in a snap. If you are bold enough, try out capes over Kurtis or over a crop top. Go for sheer net capes, neat cotton capes, or elegant printed capes. Adding a cape or jacket makes for a stylish change.

Be specific about color and prints

To keep the mood festive avoid wearing earthy tones, instead, opt for pastels and vibrant jewel tones. If it’s a day celebration try pastels or soft and light colors. Incorporate some shine in evening wear, but don’t overdo it. Drape your dupatta and scarf with a belt or a bejeweled broach. Small elegant prints can flatter any body type. Try to stay away from huge floral and paisley motifs.

New Year
Wear crop tops with ethnic skirts for a fusion look. IANS

Replace the churidar with Palazzo

Instead of going with age-old churidars and salwars, opt for palazzos or cigarette pants for contemporary style. Pair your long kurtas with skirts. Don’t opt for a stark contrast, as it doesn’t look good if coordinated incorrectly.

Wear crop tops with ethnic skirts

Experiment by teaming western crop tops with ethnic skirts for a fusion look. If your skirt is solid choose a beautiful zardozi, brocade, drape, or embroidered top.

Statement Dress

A statement dress always looks very classy and elegant. Go for lengthy, asymmetric, shawl collars, or printed dresses. If you feel cold pair it with a leather jacket for that added spunk. (IANS)

