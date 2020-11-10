Tuesday, November 10, 2020
Lead StoryScience & Technology

Over 78 Percent Of Internet Users Use Social Media

The users are most active between 7 pm and 11 pm

Internet users
The users spend over five hours a week using social media platforms. Pixabay

Over three in four Internet users (78 percent) use social media in vernacular languages during their leisure time, unlike those in urban centers who are hooked most of the time on various content streaming platforms during the day, a new report by homegrown social media platform ShareChat revealed on Tuesday.

According to the findings, 73 percent of Internet users sign into social networking platforms every day and they are most active between 7 pm and 11 pm.

These users spend over five hours a week, signing in at least 3 times every day and videos remain their most preferred format, and users spend up to two minutes on every video.

Nearly 49 percent of users post content daily mostly in their native languages, images being the highest uploaded format closely followed by videos, according to the report titled ‘Understanding India’s Next Billion Internet Users’ with Nielsen India as its ‘Knowledge Partner’.

“The findings have indicated a paradigm shift in the online consumption behavior among ‘Bharat’ audiences and highlighted how Bharat internet users have evolved into a mature internet audience, though they prefer to interact in their native language,” said Satyajit Deb Roy, Director-Sales, ShareChat.

internet users
Entertainment and Networking were the major determinants for people to hop on social media platforms. Pixabay

Moreover, the report suggested that the Bharat users have a higher spending propensity, are comfortable shopping online, and are equally well-versed with investment. Entertainment and Networking were the major determinants for people to hop on social media platforms.

The report found that messaging, banking, and payment, delivery, and online shopping are the top four digital apps, used by at least half of all social media users.

The survey was conducted with 3,788 respondents across 81 cities in India, with 40 percent of respondents coming from tier 2 and 3 cities. Reliance Jio emerged as the network of choice of Bharat because of its affordable data plans.

“What’s more, most of the regional geographies of the country are brand conscious, with Xiaomi and Samsung turning out to be the brand of choice for the majority,” the report mentioned. (IANS)

