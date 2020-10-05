Monday, October 5, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Pain Relief By COVID May Explain About Virus Spread
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Pain Relief By COVID May Explain About Virus Spread

Researches on the Pain Relief from COVID

0
COVID
Researches found why few people infected by COVID show no symptoms. Pixabay

Researchers, including one of Indian-origin, have found that SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, can relieve pain, adding that the finding may explain why nearly half of the people who got Covid-19 experience few or no symptoms.

“It made a lot of sense to me that perhaps the reason for the unrelenting spread of Covid-19 is that in the early stages, you’re walking around all fine as if nothing is wrong because your pain has been suppressed,” said study author Rajesh Khanna from the University of Arizona in the US.

“You have the virus, but you don’t feel bad because your pain is gone. If we can prove that this pain relief is what is causing Covid-19 to spread further, that’s of enormous value,” Khanna added.

In the study, published in the journal PAIN, the research team raised the possibility that pain, as an early symptom of Covid-19, may be reduced by the coronavirus spike protein as it silences the body’s pain signaling pathways.

Viruses infect host cells through protein receptors on cell membranes.

COVID
Researchers, including one of Indian-origin, have found that SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, can relieve pain, adding that the finding may explain why nearly half of the people who got Covid-19 experience few or no symptoms. Pixabay

Early in the pandemic, scientists established that the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein uses the angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) receptor to enter the body.

But in June, two papers posted on the preprint server bioRxiv pointed to neuropilin-1 as a second receptor for SARS-CoV-2.

“That caught our eye because for the last 15 years my lab has been studying a complex of proteins and pathways that relate to pain processing that are downstream of neuropilin,” said Khanna.

“So we stepped back and realized this could mean that maybe the spike protein is involved in some sort of pain processing,” he added.

According to the researchers, many biological pathways signal the body to feel pain.

One is through a protein named vascular endothelial growth factor-A (VEGF-A), which plays an essential role in blood vessel growth but also has been linked to diseases such as cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, and, most recently, Covid-19.

COVID
In the study, the research team raised the possibility that pain, as an early symptom of Covid-19, may be reduced by the coronavirus spike protein as it silences the body’s pain signaling pathways. Pixabay

Like a key in a lock, when VEGF-A binds to the receptor neuropilin, it initiates a cascade of events resulting in the hyperexcitability of neurons, which leads to pain.

The team found that the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein binds to neuropilin in exactly the same location as VEGF-A.

With that knowledge, they performed a series of experiments in the laboratory and in rodent models to test their hypothesis that the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein acts on the VEGF-A/neuropilin pain pathway.

Also Read: Vaccines Developed Outside India Will Undergo Bridging Studies: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

They used VEGF-A as a trigger to induce neuron excitability, which creates pain, then added the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein.

“Spike completely reversed the VEGF-induced pain signaling. It didn’t matter if we used very high doses of spike or extremely low doses – it reversed the pain completely,” Khanna noted. (IANS)

Previous articleNASA to Launch $23 Million Titanium Space Toilet, Designed Better For Female Astronauts
Next articleKaushambi to be a Part of Buddhist Circuit By UP Tourism

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Parents Don’t Realize When Children Use E-Cigarettes

NewsGram Desk - 0
Most parents know or suspect when their kids smoke but they are much more likely to be in the dark if the child uses...
Read more
India

We Are Having a Golden Period For Women’s Hockey in India: Striker Navneet Kaur

NewsGram Desk - 0
 Indian hockey team striker Navneet Kaur believes the ongoing phase is the right period for aspiring women's players to take up the sport. "I believe...
Read more
Lead Story

Researchers Discover 24 Super Habitable Planets

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have identified two dozen planets outside our solar system that may have conditions more suitable for life than our own and some of...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,131FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Parents Don’t Realize When Children Use E-Cigarettes

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Most parents know or suspect when their kids smoke but they are much more likely to be in the dark if the child uses...
Read more

We Are Having a Golden Period For Women’s Hockey in India: Striker Navneet Kaur

India NewsGram Desk - 0
 Indian hockey team striker Navneet Kaur believes the ongoing phase is the right period for aspiring women's players to take up the sport. "I believe...
Read more

Researchers Discover 24 Super Habitable Planets

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have identified two dozen planets outside our solar system that may have conditions more suitable for life than our own and some of...
Read more

Kaushambi to be a Part of Buddhist Circuit By UP Tourism

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department plans to develop various tourism sites, including Kaushambi, associated with Buddhism under the 'Swadesh Darshan' scheme and connect these...
Read more

Pain Relief By COVID May Explain About Virus Spread

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers, including one of Indian-origin, have found that SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, can relieve pain, adding that the finding may explain why...
Read more

NASA to Launch $23 Million Titanium Space Toilet, Designed Better For Female Astronauts

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A flight carrying NASA's new $23 million titanium space toilet, designed as a better fit for female astronauts, failed to launch late Thursday and...
Read more

The Rise of Drug Addiction Among Youth

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
BY SALIL GEWALI When the desire for a sense-object overwhelms, the logical mind becomes unsteady. This subsequently might force the "feet" to take wrong steps....
Read more

Delhi’s Air Quality May Deteriorate Further as Stubble Fires Increase: SAFAR

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Delhi's overall air quality has been in moderate category, but is set to deteriorate further in the coming days, thanks to stubble burning, SAFAR...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,131FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada