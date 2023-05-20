Minnie Razdan: Voice of Pakistani Hindu

Pakistani Hindu Minnie Razdan's tweet is going viral, in which he is requesting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Dr. S. Jaishankar, and in which he describes how Hindus in Pakistan are oppressed and persecuted.

He begins by introducing himself as a retired Pakistani Hindu and Sindhi Hindu after adding that many families migrated from Pakistan to India during the 1947 partition, including some of his relatives, but many of them weren't equally fortunate. due to the closure of the means of transportation and he was also one of them.

He describes how his mother and daughters are suffering in Pakistan, where they are forced to convert to their religion and subjected to torture if they refuse. Although 6 additional ladies just converted to Islam. But he clearly emphasizes in his tweet that he is neither criticizing Pakistani government officials nor urging his Indian brothers to take any specific action against Pakistan.