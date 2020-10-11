Palak Muchhal Talks About Life Amid Pandemic

Singer Palak Muchhal recalls utilising her lockdown days performing online, judging a virtual reality show and shooting for a music video at home. She also got time to spend with her family.

“I have been recording a lot of songs during lockdown. Having a studio at home is a blessing in disguise and it’s the best thing that has happened to us. I have actually recorded more songs than often during lockdown,” the “Kaun Tujhe” fame singer told IANS.

“Live concerts weren’t happening but we did some good virtual live concerts. That was a different experience. My recordings have been happening from my studio. I am also judging a virtual reality show and I shot a music video at home,” she added.

Apart from working, Palak also created space for personal growth during this phase.

“I was determined to use this time for personal growth, doing things I wouldn’t otherwise get a chance to do. Because I keep travelling, shooting and recording, I don’t get time to pursue other activities. So, I used this time in learning new things. Being with family was the best thing that happened. Being at home and introspecting kept me busy, and my work wasn’t hampered,” she added.

Palak recently launched a new track, “Saiyaan”.

“‘Saiyaan’ is a very very special song because primarily it has been composed by my brother Palash. I’ve seen him grow in front of me. So, to be in the same studio with him, and to receive direction from him as a composer was a very emotional process for me. ‘Saiyaan’ is an inter-genre song. It is a classical rock number, and to compose a song in this genre requires a deep understanding of music and sensibility,” she shared. (IANS)