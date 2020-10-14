Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home India Here's How the Pandemic Has Affected Lives of Dancers
IndiaLead StoryLife Style

Here’s How the Pandemic Has Affected Lives of Dancers

Dancers' livelihood and business have suffered a massive blow due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown

0
Covid blow on dancers: Steals their spins & gyrations
The Covid crisis, among many, has also hit the lives of dancers and dance tutors hard as most have lost their livelihood. Unsplash

The vortex created by the unprecedented lockdown imposed across the country to arrest the spread of the dreaded Covid-19 since late March has left almost everyone shaky. The crisis, among many, has also hit the lives of dancers and dance tutors hard as most have lost their livelihood.

Arun Kumar, a dance teacher in the national capital, used to live with his family at a slum area. His financial condition began improving after he started taking part in dance events apart from providing dance classes.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

“I moved out of the slums as my financial condition had improved. But within a month, lockdown was imposed. Gradually, all my savings were exhausted and even dance classes closed. Today, I am again back to the slums along with my family,” he said.

Dancers, as well as dance tutors across the country have a more or less similar sad stories to share. Their livelihood and business have suffered a massive blow due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown that has severely impacted the nation’s economy.

Covid blow on dancers: Steals their spins & gyrations
Dancers, as well as dance tutors across the country have a more or less similar sad stories to share.  Unsplash

Even as India began moving towards the “Unlock” phase and business started opening in phases, the condition of dancers and tutors has witnessed negligible improvement.

From a broader perspective, even as businesses could be seen “operating”, children and dance enthusiasts are not turning up for their classes. Owing to this difficult situation, several schools have either shown the door to dance tutors, or deducted their salaries. Some dance tutors, apart from working in schools also run their own studios and academies. However, even they don’t have much bright or positive stories to share.

Amit Singh, a dance teacher who runs Perfect Dance and Music Academy, told IANS: “The lockdown, and corona era made everything very difficult. Previously, I used to go to 3-4 schools in Noida to teach dance. But as soon as the lockdown phase began, schools terminated the contract, saying ‘we will contact you again next year’. ”

“Though I run my own dance academy, the children are not coming… and the earning has taken a beating.”

Vipin Kumar, who runs Tandavika School of Dance Academy, told IANS: “I am a dance teacher in a well known school in Delhi and my contract is coming to an end in November. The school refused to renew the contract. ”

He further said the school initially deducted his salary, and then told him to go on leave without pay. When he raised objection to this, the school refused to renew his contract.

“From what I know, while some schools have sent the teachers to leave without pay, while a few have slashed their salaries,”

he said, adding that 25 teachers were fired from the school where he works.

Also Read: India Witnesses Spike in Breast Cancer Cases Owing to Covid-19 Fear: Report

In a last-ditch effort to adapt of the ‘new normal’ scheme of things, some dance teachers are providing online classes. However, only a few children, or students are attending those classes. Many dance tutors have been forced to shut their studios as they ran out of money to pay the rent.

Most of the dancers and tutors have submitted that they have not received any support from the government to tide over their crises. (IANS)

Previous articleIndia Witnesses Spike in Breast Cancer Cases Owing to Covid-19 Fear: Report
Next articleGoogle Rolls Out New Updates for Chromebook to Help People With Disabilities

RELATED ARTICLES

India

Canon Launches EOS M50 Mark II Camera In India

NewsGram Desk - 0
Japanese giant Canon on Wednesday announced the EOS M50 Mark II mirrorless camera, designed for photography enthusiasts who are also keen to do videos...
Read more
Entertainment

Ravi Kishan Demands A Separate Censor Board For Bhojpuri Films

NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor-turned-politician Ravi Kishan will now raise the issue of vulgarity in Bhojpuri films in Parliament and demand the setting up of a separate Censor...
Read more
Entertainment

Big B Pledges to Work for the Welfare of Manual Scavengers

NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan feels manual scavenging is an unconstitutional act and has pledged to join any campaign that works for the benefit of...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Canon Launches EOS M50 Mark II Camera In India

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Japanese giant Canon on Wednesday announced the EOS M50 Mark II mirrorless camera, designed for photography enthusiasts who are also keen to do videos...
Read more

Ravi Kishan Demands A Separate Censor Board For Bhojpuri Films

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor-turned-politician Ravi Kishan will now raise the issue of vulgarity in Bhojpuri films in Parliament and demand the setting up of a separate Censor...
Read more

Big B Pledges to Work for the Welfare of Manual Scavengers

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan feels manual scavenging is an unconstitutional act and has pledged to join any campaign that works for the benefit of...
Read more

Watching Nature On TV Can Uplift The Wellbeing: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Watching high-quality programs on nature on TV can uplift one's mood, reduce negative emotions, and help alleviate the kind of boredom associated with being...
Read more

Climate Change May Increase Demand for Humanitarian Aid by 50% by 2030: UN Report

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
The United Nations is warning that climate change is threatening the lives of millions of people throughout the world, and that demand for humanitarian...
Read more

Apple Launches Iphone 12 Series With 5G Support

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Heralding a 5G era for its iPhones, Apple on Tuesday introduced a new lineup of four iPhone 12 smartphones that are expected to log...
Read more

Scientists: Asteroid Heading Towards Earth May Actually be a Rocket

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A scientist from the U.S. space agency says what was thought to be a small asteroid heading towards Earth may actually be a 54-year-old...
Read more

India’s Startup Ecosystem Recovering Faster Than Expected: Report

India NewsGram Desk - 0
India's startup ecosystem is recovering faster than expected as a new report on Wednesday said that investor interest is quickly getting back to pre-Covid...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada