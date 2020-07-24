Friday, July 24, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment Pankaj Tripathi on Artists Being Sensitive to Emotions
EntertainmentLead Story

Pankaj Tripathi on Artists Being Sensitive to Emotions

On how artists are empathetic towards people's crises, heartbreaks, weaknesses, and strengths

0
Pankaj Tripathi on Artists Being Sensitive to Emotions
He says that actors are able to gauge the human psyche better because their job trains them to study "human behavior". Wikimedia Commons

Actor Pankaj Tripathi, who is known for bringing realism into his roles, says an artist is meant to understand the character’s world view, social status, and impact on his emotional status.

“As an actor, immersing yourself into a character is not just about delivering a few lines perfectly in front of the camera. An artist is meant to understand the character’s world view, their social status, demographic and impact on his emotional status, his inner complexes that stem from it, his vulnerabilities, and so on,” he said.

Follow us on Facebook for staying updated on the latest news!!

“An artiste’s profession is such that by virtue of their work, there’s legroom for them to think beyond their own selves. Often an actor is so immersed in his character, it affects him to the point where he becomes one with the pains and joys of the character,” he said.

Pankaj Tripathi on Artists Being Sensitive to Emotions
As an actor, immersing yourself into a character is not just about delivering a few lines perfectly in front of the camera. An artist is meant to understand the character’s world view, their social status, demographic, and impact on his emotional status. IANS

He added that such experiences enrich an actor to be a “better person because then you are able to condition yourselves to look beyond your own interest. It creates kindness and empathy in artistes”.

“Artistes are thus more sensitive to emotions, struggles, complexes,” he pointed out.

Also Read: I am Aware of my Privilege And I Often Feel Guilty About it: Janhvi Kapoor

He says that actors are able to gauge the human psyche better because their job trains them to study “human behavior”.

“It’s my belief that playing diverse parts and being an artist creates a better human being. You stand for something beyond yourself and are able to be empathetic towards people’s crises, heartbreaks, weaknesses, and strengths,” he added.
(IANS)

Previous articleHomemade Cloth Masks Likely To Need Extra Padding

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Homemade Cloth Masks Likely To Need Extra Padding

NewsGram Desk - 0
Home-made cloth face masks likely need a minimum of two layers, and preferably three, to prevent the dispersal of viral droplets from the nose...
Read more
Lead Story

Pandemic Advise From Authors in Quarantine

NewsGram Desk - 0
Life in lockdown and the pandemic has made people go through a whole spectrum of emotions, they may have never expected. While some people...
Read more
India

69% Indians Receiving Fake News During Lockdown: Survey

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Puja Gupta The spread of fake news is at an all-time high in the midst of the coronavirus onslaught. Majority of the news currently...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,979FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,788FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Pankaj Tripathi on Artists Being Sensitive to Emotions

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Pankaj Tripathi, who is known for bringing realism into his roles, says an artist is meant to understand the character's world view, social...
Read more

Homemade Cloth Masks Likely To Need Extra Padding

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Home-made cloth face masks likely need a minimum of two layers, and preferably three, to prevent the dispersal of viral droplets from the nose...
Read more

Pandemic Advise From Authors in Quarantine

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Life in lockdown and the pandemic has made people go through a whole spectrum of emotions, they may have never expected. While some people...
Read more

69% Indians Receiving Fake News During Lockdown: Survey

India NewsGram Desk - 0
By Puja Gupta The spread of fake news is at an all-time high in the midst of the coronavirus onslaught. Majority of the news currently...
Read more

UN Reports a 21% Leap in Worldwide E-Waste Generation

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
A record 53.6 million metric tonnes (Mt) of electronic waste was generated worldwide in 2019, up 21 per cent in just five years, the...
Read more

Protein Week 2020: Ensure a Robust Immunity

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
By Puja Gupta Due to the fear of Covid-19 pandemic, 'immunity' has replaced weight loss as the new 'It' word. Everyone is either talking about...
Read more

7 Tips for Choosing Canada Windows and Doors Company

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
At Total Home Windows and Doors, we understand how overwhelming it can be when it comes to choosing the right Canada windows and doors,...
Read more

I am Not a Star Son, I Have Only Survived Because of Friendship: Vidyut Jammwal

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Action star Vidyut Jammwal does not agree with the notion that one cannot make friends in Bollywood. He says he is not a star...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series
mt. goa on NRI Commission of Goa to Create Database of Overseas Individuals Seeking to Return

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,979FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,788FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada