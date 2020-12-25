Friday, December 25, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment Bollywood Interview Pankaj Tripathi: I Fail To Understand Why Women Keep Quiet About Their...
EntertainmentBollywood InterviewLead Story

Pankaj Tripathi: I Fail To Understand Why Women Keep Quiet About Their Trauma

Tripathi's observation resonates in his new release, the web series Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors

0
Pankaj
Indian Actor Pankaj Tripathi. IANS

Actor Pankaj Tripathi says he is unable to understand why women prefer to keep quiet instead of opening up whenever they experience some sort of trauma, especially in personal life.

“It’s unknown to me why women keep quiet when they go through trauma in personal life. They are tight-lipped when asked to share their problems. I don’t really know how to decode this, but somehow this (problem) still exists in our society. Even if we stay in liberal urban cities, there still are few sections of society where women are not vocal about their problems,” the actor said.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

Tripathi’s observation resonates in his new release, the web series “Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors”. In the show, he plays lawyer Madhav Mishra, who fights the case of Anu Chandra (played by Kirti Kulhari), a woman who is arrested for killing her husband Vikram Chandra, a hotshot lawyer played by Jisshu Sengupta. As the story unfolds, the emerges the seemingly open and shut case has layers, and that Anu might have been a victim in her marital life.

ALSO READ: Jinder Mahal To Head Up WWE NXT India

“In the series, Madhav Mishra struggles to understand why Anuradha Chandra killed her husband and what was her real motive behind doing so!” Tripathi said. Directed by Rohan Sippy and Arjun Mukerjee, and written by Apurva Asrani, the series also features Deepti Naval, Shilpa Shukla, Mita Vashisht, Pankaj Saraswat, and Ayaz Khan, and streams on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. (IANS)

Previous articleFashion Mantra Of 2021: Re-Wear And Reuse Your Styles
Next articleiPhone’s Built-In Calculator App With A Scientific Mode

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Survey Reveals What People Missed Most About Offices

NewsGram Desk - 0
With work-from-home taking over most of our lives in 2020, do people miss going to their workplaces? A WeWork year-end survey reveals that office parties,...
Read more
Business

How To Use Fat Burners For Gaining Better Weight Loss Results

NewsGram Desk - 0
BY RANDY STARK Many people aspire for a toned and well-sculpted body. In the world of supplements, many people are struggling and are desperate to...
Read more
Lead Story

Websites Can Entice Users To Reveal More Of Their Private Information

NewsGram Desk - 0
Online users are more likely to reveal private information based on how website forms are structured to elicit data, new research has found. The...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Survey Reveals What People Missed Most About Offices

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
With work-from-home taking over most of our lives in 2020, do people miss going to their workplaces? A WeWork year-end survey reveals that office parties,...
Read more

How To Use Fat Burners For Gaining Better Weight Loss Results

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
BY RANDY STARK Many people aspire for a toned and well-sculpted body. In the world of supplements, many people are struggling and are desperate to...
Read more

Websites Can Entice Users To Reveal More Of Their Private Information

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Online users are more likely to reveal private information based on how website forms are structured to elicit data, new research has found. The...
Read more

iPhone’s Built-In Calculator App With A Scientific Mode

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Do you know that your iPhone has a calculator with a scientific model that is visible when the device is kept in a portrait...
Read more

Pankaj Tripathi: I Fail To Understand Why Women Keep Quiet About Their Trauma

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Pankaj Tripathi says he is unable to understand why women prefer to keep quiet instead of opening up whenever they experience some sort...
Read more

Fashion Mantra Of 2021: Re-Wear And Reuse Your Styles

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
Buying sustainable fashion was predicted to be the trend of 2020 last December. At this time most of us had not even heard of...
Read more

The Changing Fashion Preferences Of People

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
The pandemic has brought certain lifestyle modifications -- first-time consumers of eco-friendly products and consciously adopting change which has translated into bigger markets for...
Read more

Ministry of Culture To find The Truth Of Tomb Dara Shikoh

India NewsGram Desk - 0
A committee constituted by the Ministry of Culture to find the tomb of Dara Shikoh, eldest son of the Mughal emperor Shah Jahan, in...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada