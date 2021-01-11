Monday, January 11, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment Bollywood Interview Pankaj Tripathi Shares All About His "Late Success"
EntertainmentBollywood InterviewLead Story

Pankaj Tripathi Shares All About His “Late Success”

0
Pankaj Tripathi
In the year 2020, Pankaj appeared in films like Angrezi Medium, Extraction, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, and Ludo'. Pinterest

Actor Pankaj Tripathi has had a phenomenal run of success so far, but he is aware that there might come a time when his work draws criticism. Every actor goes through such a phase, he says, and he knows how to deal with it.

“I know that a day will come when I may face criticism because I am a human being and we all have some flaws. No one is perfect. But I am not, and will never be, that arrogant man who would say ‘audience ko kya pata performance kya hota hai (what does the audience know of performance)?’ I think that is a very wrong approach. I have a way and that has come from the fact that I have got late success,” he told IANS.

Please Follow NewsGram on Facebook To Get Latest Updates!

“If there is constructive criticism, I will surely introspect, because that is the way to grow as an individual. I cannot say I know it all. No. As an actor, I am constantly working on the nuances in my performance, and the possibility is endless,” he added.

“I am the same actor who started from zero, I started with one scene, one dialogue… a small part. My aim is to make that single opportunity magnify. I will make you remember that one dialogue. since I did not get success overnight, I do not have the arrogance. I could have, if I would have got success at the age of 30! I have crossed 45 now, and every achievement makes me humble and not arrogant,” explained the actor.

Pankaj Tripathi
Actor Pankaj Tripathi has had a phenomenal run of success so far, but he is aware that there might come a time when his work draws criticism. Every actor goes through such a phase, he says, and he knows how to deal with it. Pinterest

In the year 2020, Pankaj appeared in films like Angrezi Medium, Extraction, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, and Ludo’. He was also the star of web series like Mirzapur season 2 and Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors, where he is oddly famous for his characters — Kaleen Bhaiya and Madhav Mishra respectively.

So, what has changed with success?

“Firstly the fact that I know places, as in when I came to Mumbai, I did not know all the studios and production houses where I had to go and give an audition. After searching for the address, when finally I reached there, many a time the gatekeeper said that the shooting of the film was over and there was no audition happening! I do not give auditions anymore. Earlier I never said ‘no’ to any work because I needed the money to survive. Now that I have a fan-following, credibility matters to me,” he replied.

ALSO READ: Automation In India Will Be The Next Big Thing In Logistics

“Again, I am not talking about the length of the role, but the credibility. Of course, I would also like to be part of stories in which, I am the central character, for example, Kaagaz,” smiled Pankaj, referring to his new OTT-released film that streams on ZEE5. (IANS)

Previous articleFeminine Roles Are No More Generic Stereotypes: Actress Tisca Chopra
Next articlePlanning To Save Tax With ULIPs? Know This

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Planning To Save Tax With ULIPs? Know This

NewsGram Desk - 0
BY YASHVI JAIN Did you ever have a wish list? What does it look like? Do you want to buy a home? Give your family...
Read more
Bollywood Interview

Feminine Roles Are No More Generic Stereotypes: Actress Tisca Chopra

NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Tisca Chopra says feminine roles are no longer generic stereotypes but people who have conflicts, dimensions, and trajectories. "When I started out, there were...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Here’s Why Holding Breath May increase COVID infection Risk

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers, at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, have found that the process of COVID virus-laden droplets being transported into deep lung increases...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Planning To Save Tax With ULIPs? Know This

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
BY YASHVI JAIN Did you ever have a wish list? What does it look like? Do you want to buy a home? Give your family...
Read more

Pankaj Tripathi Shares All About His “Late Success”

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Pankaj Tripathi has had a phenomenal run of success so far, but he is aware that there might come a time when his...
Read more

Feminine Roles Are No More Generic Stereotypes: Actress Tisca Chopra

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Tisca Chopra says feminine roles are no longer generic stereotypes but people who have conflicts, dimensions, and trajectories. "When I started out, there were...
Read more

Here’s Why Holding Breath May increase COVID infection Risk

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers, at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, have found that the process of COVID virus-laden droplets being transported into deep lung increases...
Read more

3 Ways To Hire The Best Helicopter Dubai Ride

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
BY RUCHI GUPTA There are several reasons that attract tourists to Dubai. Also, when you have arrived in Dubai, there are many other options that...
Read more

India May Build Strategic Natural Gas Reserve To Strengthen Energy Security

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
After oil, India may now build strategic reserve of natural gas to further strengthen the country's energy security and shield itself from supply disruptions...
Read more

Automation In India Will Be The Next Big Thing In Logistics

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The logistics sector is at the cusp of the next phase of growth on the back of the push for manufacturing and infrastructure development...
Read more

Avian influenza Is Heat Liable And Gets Killed When Subjected To Heat

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Contrary to what some people think that the bird flu virus, also known as Avian influenza, is spread to humans via consumption of cooked...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada