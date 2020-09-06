Sunday, September 6, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment Bollywood Interview Parents Should Allow Their Children To Be Independent: Pankaj Tripathi
EntertainmentBollywood InterviewLead StoryLife StyleOpinion

Parents Should Allow Their Children To Be Independent: Pankaj Tripathi

Pankaj Tripathi says that there's a need to create gender neutral environment at home

0
Pankaj Tripathi
Pankaj Tripathi is an Indian actor who appears predominantly in Hindi films. He debuted in 2004 with a minor role in Run and Omkara and has since worked in more than 40 films and 60 television shows. Wikimedia Commons

Acclaimed actor Pankaj Tripathi says, be it son or daughter, parents should allow their children to be independent.

“Centuries of conditioning and gender blocks can be defeated only if we consciously create a neutral environment at home. Be it for your son or daughter, I often tell parents to allow their children to be independent,” said Pankaj Tripathi.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook for more updates. 

He added that if parents instill confidence in children to be their own decision makers, they will be responsible.

Pankaj Tripathi
Tripathi’s 2017 film Newton, was India’s official entry for the Academy Award in best foreign film category. Wikimedia Commons

“They should take charge of their lives and even as we are available to guide them at every step, we shouldn’t overshadow their life with the baggage of our lived experiences and opinions. If we instill the confidence in children to be their own decision makers, they’ll be far more responsible,” Pankaj Tripathi said.

Also Read: Humans To Be Blamed For Extinct Mammals: Study

The actor is winning applause for his role in the recently released “Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl”. He played Anuj Saxena, father of the protagonist.

“As a parent, I tell my daughter that my wife and I are with her but eventually it’s her life and she has to become her own person. Our guidance and support is always there but the choices have to be hers, the victories are hers and the mistakes are hers too,” said Pankaj Tripathi. (IANS)

Previous articleEverything You Need to Know About Couture
Next articleHere’s How to Take Care of Your Vaginal Health

RELATED ARTICLES

Environment

Life on Earth Could Have Sprung From Bacteria From Space: Researchers

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers in Japan have provided more evidence supporting the theory that all life on Earth could have sprung from bacteria that landed on the...
Read more
Lead Story

Researchers Develop Method to Improve “Anti-Solar” Panels

NewsGram Desk - 0
A new study suggests researchers have developed a method to significantly improve “anti-solar” panels - a new clean, sustainable way to generate energy at...
Read more
Lead Story

Facebook Unveils AR Headset Which Gives Users “Perceptual Superpowers”

NewsGram Desk - 0
Facebook has unveiled a new prototype of Augmented Reality (AR) glasses that amplify what the wearer aims to hear and silence everything else around. According...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,161FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,776FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Life on Earth Could Have Sprung From Bacteria From Space: Researchers

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers in Japan have provided more evidence supporting the theory that all life on Earth could have sprung from bacteria that landed on the...
Read more

Researchers Develop Method to Improve “Anti-Solar” Panels

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A new study suggests researchers have developed a method to significantly improve “anti-solar” panels - a new clean, sustainable way to generate energy at...
Read more

Facebook Unveils AR Headset Which Gives Users “Perceptual Superpowers”

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Facebook has unveiled a new prototype of Augmented Reality (AR) glasses that amplify what the wearer aims to hear and silence everything else around. According...
Read more

Everything You Must Know About Shankha

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The sound of the Conch Shell or Shankha plays an important role when something significant begins in Sanatana Dharma (Hindu Dharma) and Buddhism. It...
Read more

Astronomers Discovers Evidence of First Intermediate-Size Black Hole

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Astronomers say they have discovered evidence of the first intermediate-size black hole, created by the merger of two smaller black holes. Up to this point,...
Read more

Films Messing With Defence Forces is Not Cool

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
By Vinod Mirani Since the time Sacred Games released on the OTT streaming platform Netflix, there has been a debate on whether the content on...
Read more

National Yoga Awareness Month

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Yearly, the goal of September is known to carry out the Yoga Awareness Month campaign. The campaign takes place in order to educate the general...
Read more

The Safety Of Workers Depend On Viral Transport Medium

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
As the healthcare personnel -- especially sample collectors -- who are getting infected increasingly and putting their life at risk, experts on Sunday have...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,161FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,776FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Donate to NewsGram to support quality journalism.
x