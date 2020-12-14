Monday, December 14, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Parent's Guide For Children Suffering From COPD
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Parent’s Guide For Children Suffering From COPD

Being alert about the symptoms of COPD also helps a lot to treat this at an early stage

0
COPD
COPD- Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Pixabay

COPD or Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease makes it difficult to breathe due to long-term damage that weakens or collapses the air sacs between the lungs. COPD occurs when long-term damage to the lungs makes it difficult to breathe since the walls between the air sacs of the lungs become weak and may collapse. It is most common among adults who are current or former cigarette smokers.

“Usually, when a child has difficulty breathing, a chronic cough or wheezing, it is due to Asthma, a chronic lung infection or a congenital hereditary disease affecting lungs by the production of thick mucus which blocks the airways. This also exposes the lungs to chronic infection and further lung damage.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

Such symptoms may also be due to exposure to cigarette smoke (secondary smoke), air pollution, or other irritants. Research has proven that children with asthma or other lung problems have a greater chance of developing COPD in adult life,” says Dr. Praveen Khilnani, Clinical Director and Senior Consultant, Paediatrics, Paediatric Pulmonology, and Critical Care, Madhukar Rainbow Children’s Hospital.

COPD can be categorized in the following stages – Early, Moderate, Severe, and Very Severe.

Some indicative signs of the disease are:

* Short breath while doing physical activities

* Wheezing

* Chest tightness

* Chronic cough which can be clear, white, yellow, or greenish

* Frequent respiratory infections

* Lack of energy

* Sudden weight loss (in later stages)

COPD
A disease that makes it difficult to breathe due to long-term damage between the lungs. Pixabay

Prevalence of co-occurrence of COPD diagnosis in parents and offspring with Intergenerational associations in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) has been well recognized. This may result from genetic, gene-environment, or exposure to lifestyle factors. Studies have shown that parents who have a preterm birth, children with low birth weight, parents exposed to tobacco exposure in the uterine, children with respiratory diseases, primarily asthma and pneumonia, in children can give way to lung problems in later childhood.

Children exposed to smoke around them also have a negative impact on the lungs, which can develop as COPD in adulthood. Most children develop asthma symptoms before 5 years. Asthma can be difficult to diagnose in toddlers. It is sometimes difficult to distinguish between asthma or another childhood condition as the symptoms in both cases are very similar.

A child who has frequent bouts of cold wheezes respiratory infections can have asthma if the parent is asthmatic. Signs of allergies are spotted in the child has signs of allergies which can be eczema the child wheezes almost all the time.

WANT TO READ HINDI ARTICLES? CHECKOUT: NewsGram Hindi

“Children with asthma should carry inhalers with them. Parents and schools should ensure clean air for children. Schools and homes should have clean and healthy air. Parents should also be cautious of not smoking during pregnancy”, suggests Dr. Khilnani.

COPD can be diagnosed with Lung function tests and CT scans. COPD incidence is found to be the highest among children with both asthma and pneumonia in childhood. Care should be taken to treat these diseases in children. In most cases, asthma in children is cured in adults. However, children who have weak lungs develop COPD in later adult lives.

ALSO READ: Study: People Tend To Take More Risks When Prodded By A Robot

Study shows that 11 percent of children with severe asthma had COPD as young adults, and three out of four children with persistent asthma have low lung function by their early 20s. Usually, boys with asthma have a higher incidence of low lung function capability than girls.

“If a child has severe asthma, doctors recommend a spirometry test to be taken annually. It checks how much air you can breathe in and out, and how fast you can exhale air from your lungs. COPD can’t be cured, but timely care can help keep your lungs working well for as long as possible. Smoking plays a very active role in developing COPD, so active smoking as well as passive smoking should be avoided for such patients. Being alert about the symptoms of COPD also helps a lot to treat this at an early stage”, says Dr. Khilnani. (IANS)

Previous articleWhy Do People Address The White House Spooky?
Next articleStudy: Working From Home In Pajamas Did Not Lower Productivity

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Study: Working From Home In Pajamas Did Not Lower Productivity

NewsGram Desk - 0
In a recent study, researchers have found that while working from home in pajamas during the Covid-19 pandemic did not lower productivity, it was...
Read more
Lead Story

Why Do People Address The White House Spooky?

NewsGram Desk - 0
In 2009, then-first lady Michelle Obama told visiting school children that she and President Barack Obama sometimes heard strange noises in the hallway at night....
Read more
Health & Fitness

Amid The Pandemic, Average Time Spent On Smartphones Increased By 25%

NewsGram Desk - 0
Amid the pandemic, the daily time spent on smartphones has increased by 25 percent on average in India, a new study claimed on Monday....
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,774FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Study: Working From Home In Pajamas Did Not Lower Productivity

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
In a recent study, researchers have found that while working from home in pajamas during the Covid-19 pandemic did not lower productivity, it was...
Read more

Parent’s Guide For Children Suffering From COPD

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
COPD or Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease makes it difficult to breathe due to long-term damage that weakens or collapses the air sacs between the...
Read more

Why Do People Address The White House Spooky?

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
In 2009, then-first lady Michelle Obama told visiting school children that she and President Barack Obama sometimes heard strange noises in the hallway at night....
Read more

Amid The Pandemic, Average Time Spent On Smartphones Increased By 25%

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Amid the pandemic, the daily time spent on smartphones has increased by 25 percent on average in India, a new study claimed on Monday....
Read more

Yashasvi Bharat: A Book Based On Hindus As Worshipers Of Unity In Diversity

Indian Diaspora NewsGram Desk - 0
Yashasvi Bharat', a book based on collections of 17 speeches of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, which is supposed to be released...
Read more

People Need To Master Both Inner And Outer Confidence

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
What makes a person confident? What affects a person's confidence adversely and why is that even important? Did you know that one's childhood can...
Read more

Indian-American Computer Scientist Discovers Ways To Filter Fake News

Indian Diaspora NewsGram Desk - 0
Using machine learning (ML), a team of US researchers led by Indian-American computer scientist Anshumali Shrivastava at Rice University has discovered an efficient way...
Read more

Tips To Give Your Home A Christmas Makeover

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Festive makeovers of your abode can add a unique charm to your festivities and celebrations. With Christmas around the corner, decorate your home and...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,774FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada