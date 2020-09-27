Sunday, September 27, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Education Parents Not Prepared to Send Their Children to School Amid Pandemic
EducationLife StyleHealth & FitnessIndiaLead Story

Parents Not Prepared to Send Their Children to School Amid Pandemic

Around 1.25 crore students are enrolled in Classes 9 to 12 in more than 28,000 UP Board schools in the state

0
Back to School: Parents not yet ready to send kids
80% parents of students enrolled in the 1,000-odd secondary schools of Uttar Pradesh Board are not prepared to send their children to school amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Unsplash

Nearly 80 per cent parents of students enrolled in the 1,000-odd secondary schools of Uttar Pradesh Board in Prayagraj district are not prepared to send their children to school amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

UP Board secretary Divyakant Shukla had directed district inspectors of schools (DIOS) to seek a written permission from parents about their willingness to send their children back to schools amid the pandemic.

“We contacted parents of 3,42,657 students from Classes 9 to 12 whose homes were not located in containment zones. Among those contacted, parents of just 71,958 (21 per cent) students agreed to let their children go back to schools and meet their teachers,” DIOS (Prayagraj) R.N. Vishwakarma said.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

The remaining 79 per cent parents were still unsure about their children’s safety given the threat of Covid-19.

Since schools have remained shut since March and online classes are being held for students, the UP Board officials planned to allow students to interact with their teachers about any problems they might be facing in online classes.

Back to School: Parents not yet ready to send kids
79% parents were still unsure about their children’s safety given the threat of Covid-19. Unsplash

Around 1.25 crore students are enrolled in Classes 9 to 12 in more than 28,000 UP Board schools in the state.

Also Read: Will Corona Wipe Out Lifestyles Boosted by 30 Years of Reform?

“In Prayagraj alone, 3,53,961 students are enrolled in 1,079 schools. Of these, 1,023 schools are located outside containment zones and have enrolled 3,42,657 students in classes 6 to 12. The number of UP Board schools outside containment zones in Prayagraj is 56,”

Vishwakarma added.

The officer said that through an awareness drive, parents of 2,65,153 students have been made aware of the various academic content being made available for their children by the government through various online mediums. Principal of KV (IIIT-A. Jhalwa) Vijeyesh Pandey said that the schools had also asked its students’ parents if they were willing to send their kids back to schoool. “We had sent out online forms for a feedback and over 95 per cent of the parents were not ready to send their children back to school even if it was to get their doubts cleared or getting guidance,” he said. (IANS)

Previous articleWill Corona Wipe Out Lifestyles Boosted by 30 Years of Reform?
Next articleWorld Tourism Day: Celebs on Not Being Able to Travel in 2020

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

People Between 30-40 Years of Age Facing New-Found CVDs

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Ashish Srivastava Respiratory disorders caused by Covid-19 have taken a centre-stage during the pandemic, overshadowing other burgeoning health issues, particularly cardiovascular disorders (CVDs). With...
Read more
Environment

World Rivers Day: Unhealthy State of Yamuna Pains Green Activists

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Brij Khandelwal River lovers and green activists in Agra on 27 September celebrated the World Rivers Day, at the Etmauddaula view-point park, by cleaning...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Women Can Conceive a Child After Ovarian Tumours: Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that women receiving fertility-sparing surgery for the treatment of borderline ovarian tumours are able to have children. According to the study published...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,135FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,776FollowersFollow

Most Popular

People Between 30-40 Years of Age Facing New-Found CVDs

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
By Ashish Srivastava Respiratory disorders caused by Covid-19 have taken a centre-stage during the pandemic, overshadowing other burgeoning health issues, particularly cardiovascular disorders (CVDs). With...
Read more

World Rivers Day: Unhealthy State of Yamuna Pains Green Activists

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
By Brij Khandelwal River lovers and green activists in Agra on 27 September celebrated the World Rivers Day, at the Etmauddaula view-point park, by cleaning...
Read more

Women Can Conceive a Child After Ovarian Tumours: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that women receiving fertility-sparing surgery for the treatment of borderline ovarian tumours are able to have children. According to the study published...
Read more

World Tourism Day: Celebs on Not Being Able to Travel in 2020

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Sunday is World Tourism Day, and while the idea of travel for relaxation would seem like an impossible dream in the time of pandemic...
Read more

Parents Not Prepared to Send Their Children to School Amid Pandemic

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
Nearly 80 per cent parents of students enrolled in the 1,000-odd secondary schools of Uttar Pradesh Board in Prayagraj district are not prepared to...
Read more

Will Corona Wipe Out Lifestyles Boosted by 30 Years of Reform?

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
BY SAEED NAQVI The ancient Indian protocol for social distancing is embedded in the lines my yoga guru, from the famous ashram in Monghyr, Bihar,...
Read more

I Am a Good Listener to Good Singing: Manoj Bajpayee

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee, who has tried rapping for the first time in the recent song, Bambai main ka ba, admits he is...
Read more

Pandemic Negatively Affecting Our Dreams, Women More Vulnerable: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The anxiety, stress and worry brought on by Covid-19 is not only limited to daytime hours as it is affecting our dreams as well,...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,135FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,776FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada