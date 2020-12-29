Tuesday, December 29, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Patients With Autoimmune Disorders Rose To 70 Percent
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Patients With Autoimmune Disorders Rose To 70 Percent

70 percent of patients coming with autoimmune disorders like arthritis and new patients of knee, neck, back and joints pain amid the pandemic

0
patients
70 per cent rise in the number of patients coming with back, knee and joint pains. Pixabay

The lockdown induced by the Covid pandemic had brought life to a standstill. With movement restricted, the work-from-home culture took root and people were unwillingly forced to follow a sedentary lifestyle. However, the impact of all this has started to come out in the form of escalated issues of the knee and joint pains, while the winter has amplified such issues.

The Indian Spinal Injuries Centre (ISIC), set up by the Central government as a tertiary care hospital for spinal issues, said that it has witnessed a rise of 70 percent of patients coming with autoimmune disorders like arthritis and new patients of knee, neck, back and joints pain amid the pandemic.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

Dr. Maninder Shah Singh, Senior Consultant, Chief Foot & Ankle Services at ISIC, told IANS that work from home culture has caused another pandemic, that of the knee, joints, and spinal issues.

“Since lockdown, we have seen a 70 percent rise in the number of patients coming with back, knee, and joint pains. The cases were found especially among elderly patients as their restricted movement amplified their already existing issues,” he said. Singh also said that a significant rise of such issues was seen among the young population.

“Poor ergonomics and sitting on laptops all day have resulted in back issues for many professionals. Their joints, as well as muscles and tendons around them, have stiffened due to following a sedentary lifestyle,” he said.

patients
Cases were found especially among elderly patients. Pixabay

He also informed that a striking commonality was seen among the young patients as many of them complained of pain in the cervical spine area.” It was triggered due to overuse of mobile and gadgets,” he said.

In the last two months, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital has operated on four such cases where the patients had to undergo spinal surgery. Hospital doctors also informed IANS that it has experienced a significant spike in patients coming with complaints of backaches and neck stiffness. Dr. Yash Gulati, Senior Consultant, Orthopaedics & Joint Replacement at the hospital, said that with work from home in the past 7-8 months, more and more patients are reporting issues related to back pain.

ALSO READ: Diabetic Drugs Can Trigger Rare Covid19 Complications

“Most of these patients are in the age bracket of 25-40 years. Additionally, people who have had pre-existing back-related issues have reported aggravated problems,” he said. Meanwhile, the ISIC also said that overuse of gadgets has induced issues among children as well. It ranged from pain in the back and neck to psychological distress.

“Children, especially in the age group of 14 to 22 years are complaining of nagging back and neck pain the most, mainly caused by prolonged use of tabs and mobiles for gaming and chatting. Some of the children also suffered from attention deficit and got addicted to online games. Many have shown signs of depression due to less social interaction with friends and even the family,” Singh said. (IANS)

Previous articleIndian-Origin Chemist Finds New Clue To How Life Began On Earth
Next articleBest Tax Practices For Small Businesses

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Best Tax Practices For Small Businesses

NewsGram Desk - 0
BY VLAD Let’s face it, running a business is hard enough without adding the complexity of doing your taxes each year. The key is to...
Read more
Indian Diaspora

Indian-Origin Chemist Finds New Clue To How Life Began On Earth

NewsGram Desk - 0
Adding a fresh viewpoint to the origin of life on Earth, an Indian-origin researcher Ramanarayanan Krishnamurthy from Scripps Research in California has made a...
Read more
Health & Fitness

People Who Vape More Are Likely To Experience Mental Fog

NewsGram Desk - 0
There appears to be a clear link between e-cigarette use and mental fog as two new studies have found that those who vape was...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Best Tax Practices For Small Businesses

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
BY VLAD Let’s face it, running a business is hard enough without adding the complexity of doing your taxes each year. The key is to...
Read more

Patients With Autoimmune Disorders Rose To 70 Percent

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The lockdown induced by the Covid pandemic had brought life to a standstill. With movement restricted, the work-from-home culture took root and people were...
Read more

Indian-Origin Chemist Finds New Clue To How Life Began On Earth

Indian Diaspora NewsGram Desk - 0
Adding a fresh viewpoint to the origin of life on Earth, an Indian-origin researcher Ramanarayanan Krishnamurthy from Scripps Research in California has made a...
Read more

People Who Vape More Are Likely To Experience Mental Fog

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
There appears to be a clear link between e-cigarette use and mental fog as two new studies have found that those who vape was...
Read more

Graded Reading Books To 1.5 Crore Students By UP Education Department

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
The state Basic Education Department in Uttar Pradesh is now providing graded reading books to enhance the educational skills of more than 1.5 crore...
Read more

Ways To Take Your Business To The Next Level

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
BY CAROL TREHEARN Do you dream of one day seeing your company reach the pinnacle of its industry? Are you determined to rub shoulders with...
Read more

Naukri.Com: Hiring Activities To Bounce Back In 2021

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Hiring activities will bounce back in the coming year as major industries are recovering from the impact of Covid-19, according to a Naukri.com survey...
Read more

Gurugram Market Set To Stop The Usage Of Polythene By January 2021

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
In a first of its kind of initiative, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), is set to declare the Sector-23 market in Gorai a...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada