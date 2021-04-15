Patriotism Becomes The Incumbent Flavor Of Films Down South

Superstars down South suddenly seem to be in a race to announce patriotism-themed mega projects. Filmmakers are going all out to launch teasers, trailers, and announcements of films that hoist the Tricolour spirit high.

Here are recent announcements in the southern movie industry that are high on the patriotic spirit:

“1947”

“Ghajini” director AR Murugadoss will co-produce the pan-Indian movie (simply put, the term means it will be made and released in multiple languages). Murgadoss co-produces with Om Prakash Bhatt, and the film will be directed by Pon Kumaran. The Tamil movie will be released in multiple languages across the country.

“RRR”

SS Rajamouli film — “Roudram Ranam Rudhiram” — is said to be one of the costliest films ever produced in India. The film is a fictional account starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR as freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, who fought against the British and the Nizam of Hyderabad.

“Major”

Adivi Sesh stars as 26/11 martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The movie is a biographical drama and its teaser was recently released. The film marks Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu’s debut as a producer and is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka. The movie is slated to release on July 2. It is being shot in Telugu and Hindi and will be dubbed in Malayalam.

“Wild Dog”

The Telugu movie released recently. Superstar Nagarjuna plays an NIA agent in the film that references contemporary terrorist attacks. The movie also features Dia Mirza and Saiyami Kher. (IANS/JC)