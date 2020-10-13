Tuesday, October 13, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Business finance Paytm Announces Same Day Bank Settlement Facility
BusinessfinanceLead StoryScience & Technology

Paytm Announces Same Day Bank Settlement Facility

The merchants can define frequencies and the funds will transfer automatically

0
Paytm same day payment feature
Paytm never fails to surprise its user. Paytm launches same day payment settlement feature. Flickr

Paytm on Tuesday announced the same-day settlement facility for all kinds of fund transfers on its payment gateway that will help businesses that depend upon the immediate availability of funds to pay down-stream partners.

The feature can be accessed from Paytm Merchant Dashboard or Paytm for Business app.

The minimum amount that can be transferred is Rs 50, and the maximum amount is Rs 2 lakh in a single transfer request, the company said in a statement.

The merchants can define frequencies and the funds will transfer automatically.

Frequencies can be once a day, twice a day, or even three times a day.

Paytm same day payment feature
The same day payment settlement feature can be accessed from Paytm Merchant Dashboard or Paytm for Business app. Flickr

“The feature is especially useful in this post lockdown period when businesses are getting ready for the upcoming festive season. Every single day reduced from their working capital cycle is a big relief for them,” said Saloni Malhotra, Vice President, Paytm.

In the last five years, Paytm has grown from 40 million transactions per month to 400ï¿½450 million monthly transactions in FY20.

ALSO READ: Google Launches Energy Saving Nest Thermostat

Malhotra said the company will soon introduce merchant-facing APIs (application programming interfaces) for triggering on-demand settlements and checking outstanding payable amounts.

According to RedSeer Consulting, the payment gateway aggregator market in India currently stands at Rs 9.5 trillion and is expected to grow by 2.4 times driven by large value transactions.

It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19 percent in the next five years to reach Rs 22.6 trillion by FY25. (IANS)

Previous articleGetting Hot Water is Expensive
Next articleThe 12,000 Persons Of East Indian Descent In Belize, Central America

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Concern on COVID-Appropriate Behavior During Festivals by GoM

NewsGram Desk - 0
Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday chaired the 21st meeting of the High-level Group of Ministers (GoM) on Covid-19, by...
Read more
Lead Story

Facebook Donates 1M Pounds to Bletchley Park- Birthplace of Computer

NewsGram Desk - 0
Facebook has announced a donation of 1 million pounds ($1.3 million) to Bletchley Park, a heritage attraction and museum that served as the British...
Read more
Environment

Staggering Rise in Climate Disasters, Reveals UN Report

NewsGram Desk - 0
The first 20 years of this century have seen a staggering rise in climate disasters, a new UN report has revealed. The report, titled 'Human...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,781FollowersFollow

Most Popular

India-Mexico Discuss Ways to Enhance Tourism

India NewsGram Desk - 0
To strengthen trade ties, India and Mexico will explore ways to promote tourism and enhance people to people contact. This was decided at the fifth...
Read more

Concern on COVID-Appropriate Behavior During Festivals by GoM

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday chaired the 21st meeting of the High-level Group of Ministers (GoM) on Covid-19, by...
Read more

Facebook Donates 1M Pounds to Bletchley Park- Birthplace of Computer

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Facebook has announced a donation of 1 million pounds ($1.3 million) to Bletchley Park, a heritage attraction and museum that served as the British...
Read more

Staggering Rise in Climate Disasters, Reveals UN Report

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
The first 20 years of this century have seen a staggering rise in climate disasters, a new UN report has revealed. The report, titled 'Human...
Read more

Benefits of Automated Fingerprint System in India by December 2020

India NewsGram Desk - 0
By December this year, police forces across the country would be able to get the benefits of a unique "real-time" criminal identification system --...
Read more

Man Gets Infected By COVID For Second Time With More Severe Symptoms

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A 25-year-old man in the US has caught COVID twice, a study published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal showed, indicating exposure to the...
Read more

Here’s How Poverty is Being Normalized in Indian Society

India NewsGram Desk - 0
BY NEHA HEGDE We often knowingly or unknowingly think in a way where the opinion about poverty is that poverty is destined to be. Maybe...
Read more

Climate Change Is Equal to More Weather Disasters Every Year: UN

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
In the wake of heat waves, global warming, forest fires, storms, droughts and a rising number of hurricanes, the U.N. weather agency is warning...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,781FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada