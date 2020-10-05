Monday, October 5, 2020
Paytm Unveils An Android Mini App Store To Support Local Developers

More than 300 app-based service providers such as Decathlon, Ola, Park+, Rapido, Netmeds, 1MG, Domino's Pizza, FreshMenu, NoBroker have already joined the program

Paytm
Paytm provides listing and distribution of these mini-apps within its app without any charges. Flickr

In a bid to support Indian app developers after its own app was removed by Google from its Play Store recently, leading digital payments platform Paytm on Monday launched an Android Mini App Store to support local developers to take their innovative products to the masses.

Paytm said it will provide listing and distribution of these mini-apps within its app without any charges. For payments, developers will be able to give a choice of Paytm Wallet, Payments Bank, UPI, net-banking, and Cards to their users.

More than 300 app-based service providers such as Decathlon, Ola, Park+, Rapido, Netmeds, 1MG, Domino’s Pizza, FreshMenu, NoBroker have already joined the program.

“Paytm Mini App Store empowers our young Indian developers to leverage our reach and payments to build new innovative services. For Paytm users, it will be a seamless experience that doesn’t require any separate download and enables them to use their preferred payment option,” said Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder, and CEO, Paytm.

Paytm
Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma said that local India’s app store aims to drive the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ mission. Flickr

Mini apps are a custom-built mobile website that gives users an app-like experience without having to download them.

Paytm has created the digital infrastructure to enable small developers and businesses to set up low-cost, quick-to-build mini-apps that can be built using HTML and javascript technologies.

The company provides Paytm wallet, Paytm Payments Bank account, and UPI at zero charges and levies a 2 percent charge for other instruments like credit cards.

The company said that local India’s app store aims to drive the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ mission. Mini App Store offers direct access to discover, browse, and play without downloading or installing separate apps.

It comes with a developer dashboard for analytics, payments collection along with various marketing tools to engage with the users. This app store has been running in beta with select users and witnessed over 12 million visits in September.

Paytm
The Paytm mini app store is available for android users. Flikcr

“I am proud that we are today launching something that creates an opportunity for every Indian app developer,” Sharma said. Google recently pulled the Paytm app from the Play Store for not complying with its gambling policies.

Paytm alleged that it was “arm-twisted” by the search engine major to comply with what it called “biased Play Store policies that are meant to artificially create Google’s market dominance”.The Paytm app was restored on the Play Store after a gap of a few hours.

Daring Google, the financial services platform this week brought back the Paytm Cricket League with UPI cashback and scratch cards. Paytm said that the cashback was being given following all rules and regulations set by the government.

After a face-off with Paytm, Google also sent notices to Zomato and Swiggy for running cashback-based IPL games and both the food aggregator platforms decided to pause their virtual gaming leagues.

While Zomato was running Zomato Premier League on its app, Swiggy offered ‘Match Day Mania’ during the ongoing IPL 13 matches. (IANS)

