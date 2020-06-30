Tuesday, June 30, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness PCOS and Tips to Combat the Condition
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

PCOS and Tips to Combat the Condition

There is no permanent "cure" for PCOS, women struggle with their symptoms daily

0
PCOS women are more prone to mood swings, depression, and other mental issues.
Menstrual cycles can be regularised with the help of regular exercise and hormonal pills. Pixabay

One in every five women is affected by Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS); a hormonal disorder that causes enlarged ovaries with small cysts on the outer edges.

It is a common lifestyle disorder in reproductive women, and it is known to be the root cause of many lifestyle disorders in the later stage of life if not controlled at an early stage. According to a study conducted by the department of endocrinology and metabolism (AIIMS), about 20-25 percent of Indian women of childbearing age are suffering from PCOS, while 60 percent of women with PCOS are obese, 35-50 percent have a fatty liver. About 70 percent have insulin resistance, 60-70 percent have a high level of androgen and 40-60 percent have glucose intolerance.

Follow us on Instagram for more updates from us!!

With so many of us stuck in lockdown and quarantine, it is not easy to cope with the anxiety of PCOS and coronavirus. Dr. Manisha Ranjan, Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospital, Noida discusses some ways you can manage your PCOS, a by-product of the sedentary digital era.
Health
Diet management

Dr. Ranjan: Since junk food is not easily available due to the lockdown, doctors suggest women should use the lockdown as an opportunity to lose weight by shunning high-calorie foods and going for oats, dalia, and poha instead. Food plays an important role in managing this condition. A person with PCOS has to keep her diet on a check as weight gain can have an adverse effect on them. Junk foods including processed foods, sugary beverages, processed meats, red meats should be avoided.

Regular exercise is the key

Ranjan: Weight loss is an effective way to manage PCOS. Various research has found out that women who do 3 hours of aerobic exercise per week had improved insulin sensitivity, cholesterol, and visceral fat (that fat around your belly) even though they did not lose any weight. So, don’t get disheartened when your weighing machine is not showing any improvement in weight management. Just continue doing your regular exercise.

Weight loss is an effective way to manage PCOS. Pixabay

You don’t need to join a gym or purchase a ton of expensive exercise equipment. All you need are some basic items that you can probably get from around the house. There are three basic principles of exercise, that when used, are instrumental: cardiovascular health, weight training, and flexibility. Menstrual cycles can be regularised with the help of regular exercise and hormonal pills (upon your doctor’s advice, of course).

Also Read: Manushi Chhillar becomes UNICEF’s Face for Children During Crisis

Creating awareness about mental and emotional health

Ranjan: PCOS women are more prone to mood swings, depression, and other mental issues. Therefore, it is pivotal to include mental and emotional wellness in PCOS management, PCOS is one of the most prevalent health condition of women not only in India but also in the world. But it’s sad that despite being so common endocrine (hormonal) disorder, this disease is poorly understood by many.

Since there is no permanent “cure” for PCOS, women struggle with their symptoms on a daily basis. The sheer weight of the continual battle often has an impact on a woman’s mental health. So, friends and family should be extra kind of towads. (IANS)

Previous articleCovid-19 Worst Fears Seen in Poor, War-Torn Countries
Next articleVikas Khanna Started His Food Drive Because of This Spam Mail

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Ola Rolls Out Cashless ‘Tipping’ Facility Worldwide

NewsGram Desk - 0
Ride-hailing major Ola on Tuesday rolled out new cashless ‘tipping functionality that enables customers to voluntarily reward drivers for going the extra mile to...
Read more
India

17% of India’s Coal Fleet is Set to Become Uncompetitive in 2020

NewsGram Desk - 0
In India, 17 per cent of the 283 GW coal fleet is set to become uncompetitive in 2020, rising to 50 per cent in...
Read more
Health & Fitness

New Virus in China Found With ‘Pandemic Potential’

NewsGram Desk - 0
A new strain of flu that has the potential to become a pandemic has been found in China by scientists, the media reported. The scientists...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,001FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,776FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Ola Rolls Out Cashless ‘Tipping’ Facility Worldwide

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Ride-hailing major Ola on Tuesday rolled out new cashless ‘tipping functionality that enables customers to voluntarily reward drivers for going the extra mile to...
Read more

17% of India’s Coal Fleet is Set to Become Uncompetitive in 2020

India NewsGram Desk - 0
In India, 17 per cent of the 283 GW coal fleet is set to become uncompetitive in 2020, rising to 50 per cent in...
Read more

New Virus in China Found With ‘Pandemic Potential’

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A new strain of flu that has the potential to become a pandemic has been found in China by scientists, the media reported. The scientists...
Read more

MBA Education: What It Gives and Who Needs It

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Many of us have heard about prestigious education in business schools with an MBA diploma. People around the world think that this is an...
Read more

International Fruit Day : Let’s Hail to These Fruits

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
As humankind shifted from hunter-gathering mode to cultivating food, one saw the evolution of fruit. The fruit is distinct in various geographical locations, leaving...
Read more

Whatr : Future of Sustainable Mineral Water

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Keeping up with India's sustainability development goal is not so easy. However, one brand from Himachal Pradesh is trying to step up and make...
Read more

Vikas Khanna Started His Food Drive Because of This Spam Mail

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Michelin-star chef Vikas Khanna, whose debut film as a director "The Last Color" was in contention for an Oscar nomination at the last Academy...
Read more

PCOS and Tips to Combat the Condition

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
One in every five women is affected by Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS); a hormonal disorder that causes enlarged ovaries with small cysts on the...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,001FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,776FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada