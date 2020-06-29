Monday, June 29, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Pence Blames Youngsters for Hike in Covid-19 Cases in US
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead StoryUSA

Pence Blames Youngsters for Hike in Covid-19 Cases in US

Mike Pence, U.S. Vice President blames younger people for increase in US Coronavirus cases

0
Pence Blames Younger People for Increase in US Coronavirus Cases
Signs are seen at Clark Street Beach during COVID-19 as people gather in Evanston, Ill., June 23, 2020. VOA
By Ken Bredemeier

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Sunday mostly blamed young people for the sharp increase in recent days of the number of confirmed cases in the country, saying they are ignoring precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Pence, in an interview on CBS’s “Face the Nation” show, said it is “inarguable” that increased testing in the U.S., with 500,000 per a day, has led to confirmation of more people with coronavirus infections. But he said “younger Americans have been congregating in ways that may have disregarded the guidance that we gave on the federal level for all the phases of reopening businesses.”

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

The number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. has risen sharply in recent days, particularly in a trio of states across southern tier of the U.S.:  Florida, Texas and Arizona, which are separated by hundreds of kilometers. In total, the U.S. reported more than 40,000 new cases Friday, a single-day record for reports of the pandemic in the U.S. over the last six months.

Pence Blames Younger People for Increase in US Coronavirus Cases
Lines of cars wait at a coronavirus testing site outside of Hard Rock Stadium, in Miami Gardens, Fla., June 26, 2020. VOA

Pence has canceled political trips this coming week to both Florida and Arizona out of caution because of the increased number of cases in the two states.

Pence said the U.S. is better equipped medically to handle the hospitalization of more coronavirus patients than it was early in the year.

But he said President Donald Trump and he support measures taken by governors in Florida and Texas to again close bars to prevent people from gathering there, shoulder to shoulder, while ignoring frequent admonitions from health experts to wear masks and to socially distance from each other by at least two meters.

“It’s clear testing isn’t the only reason that we’re seeing more cases, but it’s a significant reason,” while adding, “It’s clear across the Sunbelt that there’s something happening, particularly among younger Americans.” Pence said.

But he said the Trump administration does not think it is necessary to impose national mandatory directives to wear a face mask.

Trump has rarely worn a mask, saying he does not think it is for him.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar told CNN that Trump’s unique circumstances are a reason why he doesn’t wear a mask.

He said Trump is regularly tested for coronavirus and that as a leader of the free world is in “very different circumstances than the rest of us.”

Azar urged Americans to take precautions for “public health.”

Pence Blames Younger People for Increase in US Coronavirus Cases
Vice President Mike Pence, second from left, walks off of the stage following the conclusion of a briefing with the Coronavirus Task Force at the Department of Health and Human Services in Washington, June 26, 2020. VOA

Pence has more frequently put on a mask, again on Sunday as he attended a church service in Dallas, Texas. He rejected the suggestion that Trump could help slow the spread of coronavirus by setting an example nationally by wearing a mask.

Also Read: 67% Citizens Won’t Travel by Metro Even if Restarted

“We believe people should wear masks wherever social distancing is not possible, wherever it’s indicated by either state or local authorities,” Pence said.

But he added, “We believe that every state has a unique situation. One of the elements of the genius of America is the principle of federalism, of state and local control…we want to defer to governors, defer to local officials. And people should listen to them.”

In all, the U.S. has now recorded more than 2.5 million coronavirus cases and more than 125,000 deaths, both far and away the biggest national figures across the world. Health officials are predicting that tens of thousands more Americans will die in the coming months. (VOA)

Previous articleThis Day, 13 Years Ago: Sachin Tendulkar Becomes 1st Batsman to Score 15K ODI Runs
Next articleStare at Deep-Red Light for 3 Mins a Day to Improve Declining Eyesight

RELATED ARTICLES

India

Covid-19 Worst Fears Seen in Poor, War-Torn Countries

NewsGram Desk - 0
For months, experts have warned of a potential nightmare scenario: After overwhelming health systems in some of the world’s wealthiest countries and regions, the...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Spike in COVID-19 Cases Causes Reimposition of Lockdowns

NewsGram Desk - 0
India and the United States are among parts of the world where a rise in coronavirus cases is prompting authorities to reimpose lockdown restrictions...
Read more
Lead Story

Zuckerberg Tried to Remove a Post by Donald Trump in 2015: Report

NewsGram Desk - 0
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg tried to remove an inflammatory post by Donald Trump in 2015, who was then Republican candidate for the 2016 US...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,002FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,776FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Covid-19 Worst Fears Seen in Poor, War-Torn Countries

India NewsGram Desk - 0
For months, experts have warned of a potential nightmare scenario: After overwhelming health systems in some of the world’s wealthiest countries and regions, the...
Read more

Spike in COVID-19 Cases Causes Reimposition of Lockdowns

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
India and the United States are among parts of the world where a rise in coronavirus cases is prompting authorities to reimpose lockdown restrictions...
Read more

Zuckerberg Tried to Remove a Post by Donald Trump in 2015: Report

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg tried to remove an inflammatory post by Donald Trump in 2015, who was then Republican candidate for the 2016 US...
Read more

App Group: New Feature in Surface Duo to Allow Multitasking

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Microsoft is reportedly working on a new feature called ‘app groups for its foldable smartphone Surface Duo that would allow users to create groups...
Read more

NASA Develops 61 Minute Long Video of Sun Showing 10-year Time Lapse

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
In a stunning hour-long video, NASAs sun-pointing semi-autonomous spacecraft, the Solar Dynamics Observatory, has put together a time lapse of its 10 years of...
Read more

Stare at Deep-Red Light for 3 Mins a Day to Improve Declining Eyesight

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that staring at a deep-red light for three minutes a day can significantly improve declining eyesight. Published in the Journals of Gerontology,...
Read more

Pence Blames Youngsters for Hike in Covid-19 Cases in US

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
By Ken Bredemeier U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Sunday mostly blamed young people for the sharp increase in recent days of the number of...
Read more

This Day, 13 Years Ago: Sachin Tendulkar Becomes 1st Batsman to Score 15K ODI Runs

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar is widely regarded as one of the finest batsmen in the history of the sport, if not the best. The...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,002FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,776FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada