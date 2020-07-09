Thursday, July 9, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story People are 30% More Likely to Donate When Reminded of Own Mortality
Lead StoryLife StyleLife Skills

People are 30% More Likely to Donate When Reminded of Own Mortality

People are more likely to donate when they're reminded of their own mortality

0
People more likely to donate when reminded of own mortality
People are more likely to make donations when reminded of their own mortality. Pixabay

People are 30 per cent more likely to donate their assets when faced with their own mortality, say researchers.

The study, published in the Journal of Consumer Research, examined how people respond to “mortality salience” — that is, the uniquely human awareness that they’re going to die.

The findings showed that people can also express a desire to pass important possessions on to others because it gives them a kind of immortality, which the researchers call ‘transcendence.’

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

“For many people, that mortality salience is much higher now, for better or for worse. People are just more aware of how fragile life can be,” said study researcher Darren Dahl from the University of British Columbia in Canada.

People more likely to donate when reminded of own mortality
People can also express a desire to pass important possessions on to others because it gives them a kind of immortality, shows the study. Pixabay

“As a result, more people are likely thinking about the idea of symbolic immortality and where their possessions will go when they pass on,” said study co-author Katherine White.

To conduct the experiment, 512 participants were asked to arrive at the lab with a book they might consider giving away.

One group was then given a task that made them contemplate their deaths, while the other considered what their typical day was like.

Later, participants were asked if they wanted to donate their book to charity; some were also offered the chance to write an inscription in the book and sign it, making the offering more personal.

No researchers were present when participants made their decision to ensure there was no pressure to donate.

“The people who had contemplated their death were more than 30 per cent more likely to give away the product — particularly when they had connected it to themselves,” White said.

People more likely to donate when reminded of own mortality
The effect also didn’t work on people who had already satisfied that desire for transcendence through other channels. Pixabay

Also Read: Cases of Brain Complications Linked to Covid-19 Globally

“They’re much more likely to donate it after they have somehow connected it to their identity,” White added.

The findings revealed that the effect also didn’t work on people who had already satisfied that desire for transcendence through other channels.

The researchers noted that this study could be helpful to charitable organizations looking for people to donate a portion of their estates. (IANS)

Previous articleEarth’s Magnetic Field May Change 10 Times Faster Than Previously Thought
Next articleNew Google Feature to Provide Quick Facts About Images You Search

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Add Fruits and Vegetables to Your Diet to Reduce Type 2 Diabetes Risk

NewsGram Desk - 0
Higher consumption of fruit, vegetables, and whole-grain foods are associated with a lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes, say researchers. The findings, published in...
Read more
Bollywood Interview

In Conversation with Pravesh Mallick

NewsGram Desk - 0
Pravesh Mallick is an Indian and Nepali composer, songwriter and playback singer who has worked in several movies and projects including 'Transparency: Pardarshita', 'Jai...
Read more
Lead Story

Home-schooling Tips During Coronavirus

NewsGram Desk - 0
Parenting could be hard during a pandemic, especially when your child's physical classes are on hold. If you are helping your child learn from...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,993FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Add Fruits and Vegetables to Your Diet to Reduce Type 2 Diabetes Risk

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Higher consumption of fruit, vegetables, and whole-grain foods are associated with a lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes, say researchers. The findings, published in...
Read more

In Conversation with Pravesh Mallick

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Pravesh Mallick is an Indian and Nepali composer, songwriter and playback singer who has worked in several movies and projects including 'Transparency: Pardarshita', 'Jai...
Read more

Home-schooling Tips During Coronavirus

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Parenting could be hard during a pandemic, especially when your child's physical classes are on hold. If you are helping your child learn from...
Read more

Dealing with Muscle Pain During Covid

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
In times of COVID-19 and the lockdown, most people have been staying indoors and levels of activity have decreased significantly. Work from home has...
Read more

49% Indians Feel Chinese Firms Should be Allowed to Sell Products: Survey

India NewsGram Desk - 0
A survey has found that around 49 per cent of its respondents feel that Chinese companies should be allowed to sell products in India,...
Read more

People Opting for Domestic Trips Post-Pandemic

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Siddhi Jain After a long stretch of staying-at-home, consumers are quick to show willingness to go out and travel again, albeit within driving distance...
Read more

eRaksha Competition 2020: Creating Cyber Awareness Among Youth

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Online learning has become the need of the hour and the most viable resource that has come to the aid of children and their...
Read more

The Roots of the Conflict in South Asia and the Escalation of Tensions

India NewsGram Desk - 0
By Amin Bagheri Territorial wars have always existed in the world, and sometimes the resolution of disputes has lasted for centuries, millions of people have...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,993FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada