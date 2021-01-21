Thursday, January 21, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness People Following COVID Rules Due To Social Influence
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

People Following COVID Rules Due To Social Influence

A study by the University of Nottingham and the British Journal of Psychology shows that the people are more likely to follow the quarantine rules by observing their family and friends doing the same

0
People
The people are following rules by observing others. Pixabay

People are more likely to follow Covid-19 restrictions based on what their friends do, rather than their own principles, a new study suggests.

The findings indicated that the best predictor of people’s compliance to the rules was how much their close circle complied with the rules, which had an even stronger effect than people’s own approval of the rules.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

“Using social media to demonstrate to your friends that you are following the rules, rather than expressing outrage at people who aren’t following them could also be a more impactful approach,” said researcher Bahar Tuncgenc from the University of Nottingham in the UK.

For the study, published in British Journal of Psychology, the research team investigated the role that social networks might play in preventing the spread of Covid-19.

People
People. Pixabay

The team asked people from over 100 countries how much they, and their close social circle, approved of and followed the Covid-19 rules currently in place in their area.

The researchers found that people didn’t simply follow the rules if they felt vulnerable or were personally convinced. Most diligent followers of the guidelines were those whose friends and family also followed the rules.

Close circle’s compliance had an even stronger effect than people’s own approval of the rules, the researchers said. This discovery applied to all age groups, genders, countries and was independent of the severity of the pandemic and strength of restrictions.

ALSO READ: Patients With Inactive Cancer Are On Higher Risk Of Illness From Covid-19

The study also revealed that people who were particularly bonded to their country were more likely to stick to lockdown rules — the country was like family in this way, someone for whom one is willing to stick their neck out.

The findings also suggests that including experts in human and social behaviour is crucial when planning the next stages of the pandemic response, such as how to ensure that people comply with extended lockdowns or vaccination recommendations. (IANS)

Previous articleRise In Obesity Rates Due To Brain Pressure Disorder

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Rise In Obesity Rates Due To Brain Pressure Disorder

NewsGram Desk - 0
A brain pressure disorder called idiopathic intracranial hypertension is on the rise, and the increase corresponds with rising obesity rates, a new study suggests. Idiopathic...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Prostate Cancer Can Be Detected By AI Through Urine

NewsGram Desk - 0
A novel Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based technique may help in diagnosing prostate cancer from the urine within only twenty minutes with almost 100 percent accuracy,...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Heart Disease Risk: Women Under 55 With Diabetes

NewsGram Desk - 0
Women, who are under 55, with Type-2 diabetes are at greater risk of developing coronary heart disease, a new study suggests. The study indicates...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

People Following COVID Rules Due To Social Influence

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
People are more likely to follow Covid-19 restrictions based on what their friends do, rather than their own principles, a new study suggests. The findings...
Read more

Rise In Obesity Rates Due To Brain Pressure Disorder

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A brain pressure disorder called idiopathic intracranial hypertension is on the rise, and the increase corresponds with rising obesity rates, a new study suggests. Idiopathic...
Read more

Prostate Cancer Can Be Detected By AI Through Urine

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A novel Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based technique may help in diagnosing prostate cancer from the urine within only twenty minutes with almost 100 percent accuracy,...
Read more

Heart Disease Risk: Women Under 55 With Diabetes

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Women, who are under 55, with Type-2 diabetes are at greater risk of developing coronary heart disease, a new study suggests. The study indicates...
Read more

Women Sailing Crew To Fight Against Marine Plastic Pollution

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
The Commonwealth Secretariat has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with 'eXXpedition', a non-profit organization that runs all-women sailing expeditions to research the causes of...
Read more

A screening Tool To Diagnose Depressive Symptoms In Early Pregnancy

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have identified a screening tool that may help diagnose depressive symptoms and other mental disorders in early pregnancy. The study, published in the...
Read more

AI To Read The Facial Expressions Of Women In Distress

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The Lucknow police are deploying facial recognition technology backed by security cameras that will read expressions of women in distress and alert their nearest...
Read more

Queer Spaces To Check Out In Philadelphia

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
In 1965, four years before the Stonewall Riots in New York ignited the worldwide modern gay rights movement, a group of protesters began an...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada