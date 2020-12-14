Monday, December 14, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story People Need To Master Both Inner And Outer Confidence
Lead StoryLife StyleLife Skills

People Need To Master Both Inner And Outer Confidence

When people master both inner and outer confidence, they can be truly bedazzle

0
confidence
It is immense confidence that makes people successful. Pixabay

What makes a person confident? What affects a person’s confidence adversely and why is that even important? Did you know that one’s childhood can have a deep impact on one’s self-confidence?

Have you ever wondered how a sportsperson performs repeatedly even after multiple failures? Where does that confidence come from, despite past failure? What can we learn from this?

How do animals with lesser thinking capacity step out to hunt, deeply motivated, every single day, despite a previous failed attempt? Did you know that our environment can affect the ways our confidence is built every day?

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

“Bedazzle – The Art And Science Of Eternal Confidence” (Bloomsbury) deconstructs the core aspects of subconscious motivation in all such scenarios and handpicks the triggers to understand confidence at a deeper level so that anyone can use it to their best advantage.

Successful people are often perceived as confident but it is less acknowledged that it is immense confidence that makes people successful. Author Shamoly Khera, who has mastered the science of NLP (Neuro-linguistic programming), reveals multiple action plans that can aid a person in developing and maintaining consistent confidence, awakening deep motivation in the self, and actualizing one’s full self-potential.

It’s not just inner confidence, however. Portraying this externally is equally essential in dominating today’s world-whether at work or in life. From your body language to your voice, the way you walk, or your elevator pitch – all of it matters. “Bedazzle” unravels the perceptions of the human mind and how we can rewire our inner programming to reinforce positive perceptions.

confidence
Inner and outer confidence is very important for an individual. Pixabay

Because only when people master both inner and outer confidence, can they truly bedazzle!

Khera is a well-known personality in the Indian media and TV industry. She has had an illustrious career as a TV presenter, content producer, public speaker, and celebrity coach. Her professional education in medicine and a celebrated career in working with top Bollywood celebrities and corporate executives have equipped her with numerous anecdotes, stories, and observations.

ALSO READ: Social Media Activities Can Affect Your Workplace Performance

Over the last decade, Khera has been the face of various television networks, such as Zee, TLC, Colors, and MBC, and has devised multiple shows that impacted cultures and continents.

She currently is a Director at her content distribution house, One Take Media Co. With a passion in the field of Neuroscience and Performance Psychology, she founded Speak to Inspire’ – where she has coached hundreds of professionals and leaders to become impactful speakers and discover their authentic stories. (IANS)

Previous articleIndian-American Computer Scientist Discovers Ways To Filter Fake News
Next articleYashasvi Bharat: A Book Based On Hindus As Worshipers Of Unity In Diversity

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Why Do People Address The White House Spooky?

NewsGram Desk - 0
In 2009, then-first lady Michelle Obama told visiting school children that she and President Barack Obama sometimes heard strange noises in the hallway at night....
Read more
Health & Fitness

Amid The Pandemic, Average Time Spent On Smartphones Increased By 25%

NewsGram Desk - 0
Amid the pandemic, the daily time spent on smartphones has increased by 25 percent on average in India, a new study claimed on Monday....
Read more
Indian Diaspora

Indian-American Computer Scientist Discovers Ways To Filter Fake News

NewsGram Desk - 0
Using machine learning (ML), a team of US researchers led by Indian-American computer scientist Anshumali Shrivastava at Rice University has discovered an efficient way...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,774FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Why Do People Address The White House Spooky?

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
In 2009, then-first lady Michelle Obama told visiting school children that she and President Barack Obama sometimes heard strange noises in the hallway at night....
Read more

Amid The Pandemic, Average Time Spent On Smartphones Increased By 25%

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Amid the pandemic, the daily time spent on smartphones has increased by 25 percent on average in India, a new study claimed on Monday....
Read more

Yashasvi Bharat: A Book Based On Hindus As Worshipers Of Unity In Diversity

Indian Diaspora NewsGram Desk - 0
Yashasvi Bharat', a book based on collections of 17 speeches of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, which is supposed to be released...
Read more

People Need To Master Both Inner And Outer Confidence

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
What makes a person confident? What affects a person's confidence adversely and why is that even important? Did you know that one's childhood can...
Read more

Indian-American Computer Scientist Discovers Ways To Filter Fake News

Indian Diaspora NewsGram Desk - 0
Using machine learning (ML), a team of US researchers led by Indian-American computer scientist Anshumali Shrivastava at Rice University has discovered an efficient way...
Read more

Tips To Give Your Home A Christmas Makeover

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Festive makeovers of your abode can add a unique charm to your festivities and celebrations. With Christmas around the corner, decorate your home and...
Read more

Study: People Tend To Take More Risks When Prodded By A Robot

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Even as the scale of interaction between humans and technology increases, new research has shown that people tend to take more risks when prodded...
Read more

Gujrat To Soon Get India’s Largest Renewable Energy Generation Park

India NewsGram Desk - 0
India's largest renewable energy generation park will come up in Gujarat with a generation capacity of 30 gigawatts (GW). The foundation stone of Hybrid...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,774FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada