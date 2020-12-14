People Need To Master Both Inner And Outer Confidence

What makes a person confident? What affects a person’s confidence adversely and why is that even important? Did you know that one’s childhood can have a deep impact on one’s self-confidence?

Have you ever wondered how a sportsperson performs repeatedly even after multiple failures? Where does that confidence come from, despite past failure? What can we learn from this?

How do animals with lesser thinking capacity step out to hunt, deeply motivated, every single day, despite a previous failed attempt? Did you know that our environment can affect the ways our confidence is built every day?

“Bedazzle – The Art And Science Of Eternal Confidence” (Bloomsbury) deconstructs the core aspects of subconscious motivation in all such scenarios and handpicks the triggers to understand confidence at a deeper level so that anyone can use it to their best advantage.

Successful people are often perceived as confident but it is less acknowledged that it is immense confidence that makes people successful. Author Shamoly Khera, who has mastered the science of NLP (Neuro-linguistic programming), reveals multiple action plans that can aid a person in developing and maintaining consistent confidence, awakening deep motivation in the self, and actualizing one’s full self-potential.

It’s not just inner confidence, however. Portraying this externally is equally essential in dominating today’s world-whether at work or in life. From your body language to your voice, the way you walk, or your elevator pitch – all of it matters. “Bedazzle” unravels the perceptions of the human mind and how we can rewire our inner programming to reinforce positive perceptions.

Because only when people master both inner and outer confidence, can they truly bedazzle!

Khera is a well-known personality in the Indian media and TV industry. She has had an illustrious career as a TV presenter, content producer, public speaker, and celebrity coach. Her professional education in medicine and a celebrated career in working with top Bollywood celebrities and corporate executives have equipped her with numerous anecdotes, stories, and observations.

Over the last decade, Khera has been the face of various television networks, such as Zee, TLC, Colors, and MBC, and has devised multiple shows that impacted cultures and continents.

She currently is a Director at her content distribution house, One Take Media Co. With a passion in the field of Neuroscience and Performance Psychology, she founded Speak to Inspire’ – where she has coached hundreds of professionals and leaders to become impactful speakers and discover their authentic stories. (IANS)