Friday, June 26, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness People Vulnerable to Trafficking Growing Rapidly During Pandemic: Annual US Report
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead StoryUSA

People Vulnerable to Trafficking Growing Rapidly During Pandemic: Annual US Report

The Covid-19 pandemic had made more people vulnerable to human trafficking

0
Coronavirus Pandemic Makes More People Vulnerable to Trafficking
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a press briefing at the State Department on May 20, 2020, in Washington. VOA

The novel coronavirus pandemic had made more people vulnerable to human trafficking, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday as an annual U.S. report added Afghanistan and Nicaragua to a list of worst offenders while Saudi Arabia was upgraded.

“Instability and lack of access to critical services caused by the pandemic mean that the number of people vulnerable to exploitation by traffickers is rapidly growing,” Pompeo said in the annual U.S. State Department Trafficking in Persons report.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

The report kept China, a persistent target for criticism by Pompeo, on the lowest rung and again highlighted widespread use of forced labor, including through what the United States and human rights groups say is the mass detention in camps of more than 1 million minority Muslims.

It said Beijing had expanded this campaign into other provinces and begun implementing it among other religious minorities. China denies mistreatment and says the camps provide vocational training and are needed to fight extremism.

Coronavirus Pandemic Makes More People Vulnerable to Trafficking
In this Dec. 3, 2018, a guard tower and barbed wire fences are seen around a facility in the Kunshan Industrial Park in Artux in western China’s Xinjiang region. VOA

Pompeo, in remarks on the report, singled out China, “where the Chinese Communist Party and its state-owned enterprises often force citizens to work in horrendous conditions on Belt and Road projects,” he said, referring to an infrastructure project to link China with other parts of Asia and Europe. The report also took aim at Hong Kong, which U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to strip of economic privileges over China’s tightened grip on the former British colony.

Hong Kong, alongside Pakistan, was downgraded to the report’s “Tier 2 Watch List,” a category denoting those meriting special scrutiny, on the grounds that it had failed to enact legislation to fully criminalize trafficking.

Also Read: EU, US Work Together to Reopen International Travel

Saudi Arabia, a major U.S. ally and arms buyer that was last year placed on the list of countries that failed to meet minimum U.S. anti-trafficking standards, was upgraded to the Tier 2 Watch List.

Afghanistan, a U.S. ally in the fight against the Taliban, and Nicaragua were both demoted in this year’s report to Tier 3, falling into the lowest category, which can bring restrictions on U.S. non-humanitarian, non-trade-related assistance, a decision that would be made by the president. (VOA)

Previous articleEU, US Work Together to Reopen International Travel

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

EU, US Work Together to Reopen International Travel

NewsGram Desk - 0
The United States is working with the European Union (EU) and countries across the world on how to "safely reopen international travel" after months...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Covid-19 Vaccine to be Ready Within One Year: WHO Chief

NewsGram Desk - 0
Scientists predict the world may have a Covid-19 vaccine within one year or even a few months earlier, said the Director-General of the World...
Read more
finance

Covid-19: India’s Enterprise Software Market Tapers Down Growth to 3.8% in 2020

NewsGram Desk - 0
The disruption cased by Covid-19 would cause a significant decline in India's enterprise software market this year, tapering down the growth to mere 3.8...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,002FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,774FollowersFollow

Most Popular

People Vulnerable to Trafficking Growing Rapidly During Pandemic: Annual US Report

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The novel coronavirus pandemic had made more people vulnerable to human trafficking, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday as an annual...
Read more

EU, US Work Together to Reopen International Travel

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The United States is working with the European Union (EU) and countries across the world on how to "safely reopen international travel" after months...
Read more

Covid-19 Vaccine to be Ready Within One Year: WHO Chief

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Scientists predict the world may have a Covid-19 vaccine within one year or even a few months earlier, said the Director-General of the World...
Read more

Covid-19: India’s Enterprise Software Market Tapers Down Growth to 3.8% in 2020

finance NewsGram Desk - 0
The disruption cased by Covid-19 would cause a significant decline in India's enterprise software market this year, tapering down the growth to mere 3.8...
Read more

Parents Worry More About Kids Watching Over Their Online Activities than Hackers

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Parents in the Asia Pacific region are more worried about their kids or family members watching over their online activities than hackers and give...
Read more

Scientists Discover Neptune-like planet

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Scientists have discovered a planet about as large as Neptune that circles a nearby star which is still surrounded by a disk of debris...
Read more

Covid-19 Patients Show Changes in Behaviour, Other Brain Issues

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that some hospitalised Covid-19 patients show signs of confusion, changes in behaviour and other brain complications, including stroke, psychosis and dementia-like...
Read more

Covid-19 Affecting Mental, Physical Health of Youngsters: Researchers

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
While children and young people seem rarely to be victims of severe Covid-19, they are experiencing indirect adverse effects of the pandemic on their...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,002FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,774FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada