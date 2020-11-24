Tuesday, November 24, 2020
People With Diabetes And Eye Disease Have An Increased Risk Of Requiring Intubation

Diabetes and Eye disease

Intubation
People having Diabetes are higher on risk to contract Intubation while being admitted for covid. Pixabay

Researchers have revealed that people with diabetes and eye disease have a five-fold increased risk of requiring intubation when hospitalized with Covid-19.

The study, published in the journal Diabetes Research and Clinical Practice, identified for the first time the risk associated with diabetic retinopathy and Covid-19. “This is the first time that retinopathy has been linked to severe Covid-19 in people with diabetes,” said study author Antonella Corcillo from the King’s College London in the UK.

“Retinopathy is a marker of damage to the blood vessels and our results suggest that such pre-existing damage to blood vessels may result in a more severe Covid-19 infection requiring intensive care treatment,” Corcillo added.

The study investigated 187 people with diabetes (179 with type 2 diabetes and eight with type 1 diabetes) hospitalized with Covid-19. Diabetic retinopathy was reported in 67 (36 percent) of patients, the majority with background retinopathy.

Of the 187 patients hospitalized with severe Covid-19, 26 percent were intubated and 45 percent of these patients had retinopathy. Retinopathy was associated with a five-fold increased risk for intubation.

Intubation
People having eye disease are higher at risk to contract Intubation while being admitted for covid. Pixabay

In the cohort, 32 percent of patients died and no association was observed between retinopathy and mortality. According to the researchers, there is increasing evidence that there is significant damage to the blood vessels in the lung and other organs in patients hospitalized with severe Covid-19.

People with diabetes are at high risk of vascular complications affecting the large and small blood vessels.

“We hypothesize that the presence of diabetes-related vascular disease such as retinopathy may result in greater vulnerability and susceptibility to respiratory failure in severe Covid-19,” study author Janaka Karalliedde.

The researchers noted that further studies are required to investigate the possible mechanisms that explain the links between markers and manifestations of diabetic vascular disease such as retinopathy and severe Covid-19. (IANS)

