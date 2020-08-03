10 Things People with Drug Problem Don’t Want to Hear from You

Drug addiction is a very sensitive issue that no one wants to be associated with. Most people who became addicts started it as a joke but ended up in the drug-dependence state. When living with a drug addict, it is always good to watch out what you are saying, doing, or recommending because it could appear like an offense. As many of them are finding Ready Clean reviews in an attempt to detoxify themselves, it is also important to offer them psychological support. Here are ten things you shouldn’t say or do to drugs.

Never Tell a Drug Addict Its Their Fault

When speaking to a drug addict, it’s important to ensure you don’t make him or her feel undervalued. The statements that depict stigmatization or make them feel undermined should be avoided. Always make them feel there is still a chance for them to be better than before.

Never Compare Them with Other People

One mistake people do is that they tend to compare drug addicts to their friends. That is not good because you will make them feel undervalued and underrated. Always motivate them and tell them life is all about moving forward. Tell them about the importance of having goals.

Don’t Blame Yourself Over Any Issue

Blaming yourself in front of an addict is like complaining of having a scratch on the skin to a person who has a large wound. The addict may feel like you are mocking them in silence so make sure to always ensure you play neutral. Don’t blame yourself and don’t blame them as well.

Don’t Control Them Over Anything

As you are living with an addict, make sure to always give them a chance to show what they can offer. Trying to control them always depicts that you doubt their capabilities, and this will not end in good terms. Always allow them to exercise their capabilities and even when they go wrong, correct them with a rationale.

Never Comment Anything on the Detox Program

When dealing with an addict, the best advice should come from the experts. Telling them of any detox intervention will mean like you are always thinking to cure their condition. It would mean that you are not happy with them. As a result, always talk nice stories that are not personal or directly related to addiction.

Never Disclose the Addiction to Others

When an addict reveals to you, keep that secret to yourself. Covering up their level of addiction is a sign that you care about them. Don’t tell friends or unwanted family members, let their status be your own secret. You will create trust and also show love for them.

Never Complain About Their Strange Behavior

Addicts are not normal, and it would be so nice if you can accept that fact. Always learn to keep quiet even if they do something you don’t like. Complaining of any strange behavior will compromise your relationship with them.

Don’t Speak What You Expect from Them

Saying what you expect from an addict is like you think they can achieve what you want them to achieve. They will feel undermined. Always let them work at their own pace and allow them to give inputs where possible. It would be friendlier that way.

Living the Past

Drug addicts had a bad past, they used to take drugs and they know that. It would not be pleasing if you keep reminding them how they could have done better to avoid addiction. That way, you make them feel wasted so keep the past away from them. “If you hadn’t accompanied your friends, you wouldn’t be a drug addict right now’’ such statements break addicts to the level of crying.

Telling them Treatment is Time-consuming

The idea that you keep telling them detoxification is a long process discourages them. Encourage them and let them know that it is part of the path to becoming sober. That way, you can be sure to enjoy an excellent association with them.

Conclusion

Always be careful of what you say or do to an addict. Most of them have psychological issues and delusions so you may make them feel stigmatized or undervalued. That is the best way to ensure you don’t compromise your relationship with them.

