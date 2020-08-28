Friday, August 28, 2020
People Preferring to Fly Privately for Work, Holiday Post Lockdown

Due to the pandemic, people today are more mindful and cautious while choosing their mode of travel

Charter aviation requests for leisure travel pick up
JetSetGo Aviation is witnessing demand for both domestic as well as international locations. Pexels

By Siddhi Jain 

Due to the pandemic, people today are more mindful and cautious while choosing their mode of travel. Whether its health risk concerns or just getting where they need to be, individuals or companies that have the means to charter flights, but had previously eschewed it, are now looking at the option, says a private aviation company.

Kanika Tekriwal, CEO and Founder, JetSetGo Aviation says that the private charter aviation operator and manager is receiving one query every alternate day for travel to Goa and other domestic destinations which are safe and don’t have too many cases.

“Also, a lot of queries are received from people who want to travel internationally, which has only recently resumed. A lot of people are trying to get to places which are safe to get that desired and much awaited holiday,” Tekriwal told IANSlife.

The company is witnessing demand for both domestic as well as international locations. While Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, apart from Goa, make it to the domestic request list, international locations include Dubai, Maldives, Sri Lanka, and Thailand.

Charter aviation requests for leisure travel pick up
JetSetGo Aviation has been able to fly 50% of flights from the total requests it has received for leisure travel. Pexels

Why are people preferring to fly privately for work or a holiday?

“Whether it’s health risk concerns or just getting where they need to be, people and companies that have the means to fly privately, but had previously eschewed it, are now looking at the options due to its safety, hygiene and convenience factor which is possible in private jets as it gives assurance of our operational excellence, exemplary safety record and exacting cleanliness standards.

“Further whilst flying privately, the various touch points throughout the journey also reduce, making private flying favorable. A study in the States confirmed that commercial fliers have over 200 touch points at the airport whilst private jets have as little as 30, so people may prefer private flying,” Tekriwal shared.

The aviation company has been able to fly 50 per cent of flights from the total requests it has received for leisure travel after the domestic suspension on air travel was lifted. (IANS)

