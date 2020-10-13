Tuesday, October 13, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Business Pepsico To Frame-Up A New Potato Chips Plant In Uttar Pradesh
BusinessLead Story

Pepsico To Frame-Up A New Potato Chips Plant In Uttar Pradesh

The plant will be providing direct and indirect employment to about 1,500 people

0
Pepsico
Pepsico to set up RS. 814 crore green field project for production of potato chips in Mathura. Flickr

The food processing industry in Uttar Pradesh is set to get a major boost with PepsiCo announcing an Rs 814 crore greenfield project for the production of potato chips in Mathura.

The unit will be set up in the Kosi area of the district and will start commercial production by the middle of 2021.

The plant is being set up in Kosi, in Mathura district on a 35-acre plot which has been provided by the UP State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA).

The company will also be sourcing potatoes, its raw material, from local sources, and thereby helping local farmers. Once ready, the plant will be providing direct and indirect employment to about 1,500 people.

Satish Mahana, UP’s Industrial Development Minister, said that the project was a reflection of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s pro-industry policies.

“Such policies under which the government has implemented business reforms under ease of doing business has made UP a highly attractive state for investments. The result is that many companies like PepsiCo have shown faith in the UP government and are optimistic about investing in the state,” he said.

 

Pepsico to set up a chips plant.
Pepsico is the first time setting up a greenfield project in UP. The plant includes the manufacturing of Potato Chips. Pixabay

In a statement, Ahmed El Sheikh, Chairman of PepsiCo India said that initially, an investment of Rs 500 crore in this project had been planned for which the company has signed an MoU with the UP government during the 2018 Investors’ Summit. However, it had been revised to Rs 814 crore.

Infrastructure and Industrial Developmental Commissioner Alok Tandon said that the project started with the arrangement of land at the groundbreaking ceremony held in July 2019.

“The government has started an extensive exercise of MoU tracking, land allocation, and labour related reforms because of which a transparent investment system is being established in UP,” he stated.

ALSO READ: Here’s a List of Movies Which May Hit Theatres Around Diwali

Since 1990, PepsiCo has been producing carbonated soft drinks and non-carbonated beverages in UP through franchisee.

These units are functioning in Greater Noida, Kosi, Sathria-Jaunpur, Kanpur Dehat, and Hardoi. This is the first time that the company is setting up a greenfield project in UP. (IANS)

Previous articleAyushmaan Khurana: The Legendary Singer Kishore Kumar Has Shaped Me As An Artist
Next articleHere’s How a Gadget Can Eliminate 99% of Airborne Viruses

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Concern on COVID-Appropriate Behavior During Festivals by GoM

NewsGram Desk - 0
Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday chaired the 21st meeting of the High-level Group of Ministers (GoM) on Covid-19, by...
Read more
Lead Story

Facebook Donates 1M Pounds to Bletchley Park- Birthplace of Computer

NewsGram Desk - 0
Facebook has announced a donation of 1 million pounds ($1.3 million) to Bletchley Park, a heritage attraction and museum that served as the British...
Read more
Environment

Staggering Rise in Climate Disasters, Reveals UN Report

NewsGram Desk - 0
The first 20 years of this century have seen a staggering rise in climate disasters, a new UN report has revealed. The report, titled 'Human...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,781FollowersFollow

Most Popular

India-Mexico Discuss Ways to Enhance Tourism

India NewsGram Desk - 0
To strengthen trade ties, India and Mexico will explore ways to promote tourism and enhance people to people contact. This was decided at the fifth...
Read more

Concern on COVID-Appropriate Behavior During Festivals by GoM

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday chaired the 21st meeting of the High-level Group of Ministers (GoM) on Covid-19, by...
Read more

Facebook Donates 1M Pounds to Bletchley Park- Birthplace of Computer

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Facebook has announced a donation of 1 million pounds ($1.3 million) to Bletchley Park, a heritage attraction and museum that served as the British...
Read more

Staggering Rise in Climate Disasters, Reveals UN Report

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
The first 20 years of this century have seen a staggering rise in climate disasters, a new UN report has revealed. The report, titled 'Human...
Read more

Benefits of Automated Fingerprint System in India by December 2020

India NewsGram Desk - 0
By December this year, police forces across the country would be able to get the benefits of a unique "real-time" criminal identification system --...
Read more

Man Gets Infected By COVID For Second Time With More Severe Symptoms

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A 25-year-old man in the US has caught COVID twice, a study published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal showed, indicating exposure to the...
Read more

Here’s How Poverty is Being Normalized in Indian Society

India NewsGram Desk - 0
BY NEHA HEGDE We often knowingly or unknowingly think in a way where the opinion about poverty is that poverty is destined to be. Maybe...
Read more

Climate Change Is Equal to More Weather Disasters Every Year: UN

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
In the wake of heat waves, global warming, forest fires, storms, droughts and a rising number of hurricanes, the U.N. weather agency is warning...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,781FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada