Sunday, August 30, 2020
My Personal Style Has Certainly Evolved Over The Years: Deepika Padukone
Entertainment

My Personal Style Has Certainly Evolved Over The Years: Deepika Padukone

Deepika has been roped in as the brand ambassador of ethnic brand Melange by Lifestyle

My style has evolved over the years: Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone says fashion for her is being able to effortlessly blend what is in trend with her individual authentic style. Pinterest

By Puja Gupta

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone says fashion for her is being able to effortlessly blend what is in trend with her individual authentic style.

In an interview with IANSlife, Deepika, who has been roped in as the brand ambassador of ethnic brand Melange by Lifestyle, shares more about her fashion preferences, her style and more.

Excerpts:

Q: How would you define your style?

A: My personal style has certainly evolved over the years but inherently I believe my personal style is Classic and Elegant. I absolutely love traditional wear and the saree is my most favourite garment!

My style has evolved over the years: Deepika Padukone
” I absolutely love traditional wear and the saree is my most favourite garment!”, said Deepika. Pinterest

Q: What is fashion for you?

A: Fashion for me is being able to effortlessly blend what is in trend with my individual authentic style.

Q: What is your ideal work-from-home outfit?

A: Fabrics and silhouettes that allow me to feel comfortable.

Q: Is it tough at times for you and your stylist to finalise a red carpet look ?

A: We’ve never thought of it as tough. The most important criteria for us is to have fun and enjoy the process!

Q: Ordinarily how long does it take for you to get ready for the day?

A: Not more than 10-15 minutes.

My style has evolved over the years: Deepika Padukone
“Melange by Lifestyle is a brand that effortlessly combines modernity with traditionalism”, feels Deepika. Pinterest

Q: Tell us about your collaboration with Melange?

A: Melange by Lifestyle is a brand that effortlessly combines modernity with traditionalism; attributes that resonate very strongly with my core values.

Whether you are looking for something festive or a casual day out, there is something for everybody. For years we’ve been conditioned to think of ethnic wear as something that one can only wear in the evenings or during celebrations, but Melange encourages you to rethink ethnic wear.

Q: What do you like the most of it?

A: With this collection in particular, I’m excited about the fact that we have been able to marry ethnicity and modernity and believe that the linen kurtas, the Chikankari kurtas and the contemporary shirt kurtas in particular will be very well received. (IANS)

