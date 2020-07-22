Here’s How You Can Personalise Your Lamborghini Virtually

In COVID-19 times, you might have ordered that sports car like Lamborghini which you know will be delivered at your doorstep, but how do you go about personalising it to your whims and fancies without setting foot in the specialist department?

Automobili Lamborghini has the solution; it has created a new virtual Ad Personam studio, offering consultation sessions to clients worldwide who want to personalise their new Lamborghini without travelling to the Ad Personam specialist department in Sant’Agata Bolognese, Italy.

From July 2020 clients can pre-book an initial consultation of around two hours via their dealership, either joining their sales specialist at the showroom or from another location, for their dedicated session with Lamborghini’s specialists surrounded by the extensive Ad Personam options on display. A video call will be supported with the relevant model in the Ad Personam studio, and live design proposals and configuration suggestions from the Ad Personam team, using smartphones for walkarounds and to see close-up details. The virtual consultation is followed up with full proposals sent to the client, including renderings and even material samples.

“Lamborghini is always thinking dynamically about the best solutions to challenges, and our new virtual Ad Personam studio consultations have been carefully devised to support clients who, in times where we are all cautious about international travel, still want the special, one-to-one experience of creating an entirely personalized car,” said Giovanni Perosino, Chief Commercial Officer of Automobili Lamborghini.

“We still look forward to welcoming clients to Sant’ Agata Bolognese in the future but we expect more than 150 Ad Personam consultations to take place virtually within this year, and continuing as an option for the future. With the support of our dealers worldwide, who also have significant personalization experience and of course, samples and materials in their own dealerships, we have the exciting opportunity in an increasingly digital age to create one-off Lamborghini models virtually.”

In celebration of the new Ad Personam facility, Lamborghini announces the Aventador SVJ Xago special edition: a car produced in just ten units and reserved for clients specifying their Aventador SVJ virtually. Inspired by the hexagon cloud shapes at the North Pole on the planet Saturn and the strength of the hexagon in nature, the Xago celebrates the iconic ‘hexagonita’ theme in Lamborghini design.

The exterior of the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Xago edition features a specially-created fading hexagonal silver effect, with a unique Ad Personam contrast color livery for each car and gloss black Nireo Ad Personam rims. The interior features an exclusive seat pattern with hexagonita theme, and special contrast color matching the exterior. Each of the ten Aventador SVJ Xago models will be identified by a numbered plate. (IANS)