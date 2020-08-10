Monday, August 10, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Environment PETA Moves to Delhi HC to Seek Directions to Prohibit Animal Cruelty
EnvironmentIndiaLead Story

PETA Moves to Delhi HC to Seek Directions to Prohibit Animal Cruelty

The petition pointed to the use of hot irons, knives, or wires for dehorning animals and much more

0
PETA moves Delhi HC for rules to end animal cruelty
PETA moves to Delhi HC for rules to end animal cruelty. Wikimedia Commons

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) on Monday moved the Delhi High Court to seek directions to the central government to prohibit inhumane animal husbandry procedures and cruel methods used to euthanise animals.

The petition pointed to the use of hot irons, knives, or wires for dehorning animals, physical and chemical methods for castration, hot iron-branding for identification, and piercing of cattle septum by using iron rods, which caused tremendous pain to the animals.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

“Euthanasia is carried out inhumanely. Injection of chemical agents to arrest the functioning of the heart without a preceding anaesthetic overdose results in an extremely painful death and is often done by veterinarians and veterinary technicians in India,” the animal welfare organisation said.

PETA further said that certain animal husbandry procedures are exempted under Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, but Sub-section 3 offers an exception and deems dehorning of cattle, castration, branding, and nose-roping not to be cruel provided that they are done in a “prescribed manner”.

PETA moves Delhi HC for rules to end animal cruelty
PETA’s petition sought immediate prohibition on such inhumane procedures. Pixabay

“Despite the rampant prevalence of inhumane husbandry and euthanasia procedures, the ministries concerned have failed to enact rules under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act to regulate, improve and define the prescribed manner for performing the procedures and also the procedures for euthanising animals in order to prevent pain and suffering,” it added.

PETA said that the rules mandated the use of anaesthetics prior to castration, the replacement of outdated practices such as nose-roping with face halters and branding with radio-frequency identification, and the breeding of hornless cattle.

It sought immediate prohibition on such inhumane procedures, rules to define, regulate, and improve on the prescribed processes, and replacement of outdated procedures with humane alternative methods.

Also Read: The Impact of Stress on Skin, Hair and How to Overcome It

PETA India CEO and Chief Veterinarian Dr Manilal Valliyate said: “Anyone can imagine the immense pain involved when the nerve-rich cord connected to the testicles is crushed; when a thick, blunt needle is passed through the nasal septum; or when the skin is burned with a hot iron.”

Dr Valliyate added: “Without a detailed direction from the government, veterinary service providers often resort to barbaric, painful, and downright cruel methods during common husbandry procedures, which subjects countless animals to fear, distress, and suffering. If such painful procedures are not allowed to be carried out without anaesthetics for humans, the same should be true for other animals also.”

Following advisories issued by the Animal Welfare Board of India and the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying regarding humane animal husbandry procedures and euthanasia, many state animal husbandry departments have directed their veterinarians to use humane methods. However, in the absence of an enforceable law that defines, improves, and regulates these methods, animals continue to be treated cruelly during such procedures.
(IANS)

Previous articleThe Impact of Stress on Skin, Hair and How to Overcome It
Next articleKnow South Africa’s Indigenous Cuisine

RELATED ARTICLES

India

Kohli, Rohit, Dhoni Among Most Popular Cricketers Worldwide: Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
India skipper Virat Kohli's popularity knows no bounds and once again it has been re-affirmed by a study which has revealed that the 31-year-old...
Read more
Entertainment

I Have Always been a Hands-on Mom: Raveena Tandon

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Puja Gupta A hands-on mom, Raveena Tandon has not just portrayed impactful and memorable characters in her career spanning over two decades but has...
Read more
Lead Story

Know South Africa’s Indigenous Cuisine

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Puja Gupta Food is invariably a universal connector - however, experiencing and sharing-in the food of a different land is a very personal experience. As...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,958FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Kohli, Rohit, Dhoni Among Most Popular Cricketers Worldwide: Study

India NewsGram Desk - 0
India skipper Virat Kohli's popularity knows no bounds and once again it has been re-affirmed by a study which has revealed that the 31-year-old...
Read more

I Have Always been a Hands-on Mom: Raveena Tandon

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
By Puja Gupta A hands-on mom, Raveena Tandon has not just portrayed impactful and memorable characters in her career spanning over two decades but has...
Read more

Know South Africa’s Indigenous Cuisine

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Puja Gupta Food is invariably a universal connector - however, experiencing and sharing-in the food of a different land is a very personal experience. As...
Read more

PETA Moves to Delhi HC to Seek Directions to Prohibit Animal Cruelty

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) on Monday moved the Delhi High Court to seek directions to the central government to prohibit...
Read more

The Impact of Stress on Skin, Hair and How to Overcome It

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
By Puja Gupta The lockdown has resulted in stress for a lot of people - stress of being cooped inside for weeks together; the uncertainty...
Read more

People Who Play VR Games Can Develop Higher Navigational Efficiency

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Adding to the growing list of studies, a new study has said that individuals playing a virtual reality (VR)-based game can develop higher navigational...
Read more

75% of Plane Overruns Caused Due to Wet Runways

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Runway overruns account for 16 per cent of fatal incidents involving airlines and in 75 per cent of overruns, the runways are either wet...
Read more

PM Modi Inaugurates Submarine OFC Connecting Chennai and Port Blair

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated a submarine Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) connecting Chennai and Port Blair, which will enable delivery of faster...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault
CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: [email protected]

STAY CONNECTED

18,958FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada