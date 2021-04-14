Wednesday, April 14, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Gallery PETA India Urging Fast Food Giants To Include Vegan Options
Life GalleryLife Style

PETA India Urging Fast Food Giants To Include Vegan Options

People who go vegan reduce their risk of developing heart disease, diabetes, and cancer and spare sensitive animals a terrifying death in filthy, blood-soaked slaughterhouses

0
PETA India
Global demand for vegan food continues to surge. Pixabay

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals PETA India has fired off letters to McDonald’s, KFC, and Burger King India urging them to add vegan options to their menus, as they are increasingly doing abroad. The letters followed Beyond Meat’s global partnership agreement with KFC’s parent company, Yum! Brands, and McDonald’s Corporation to explore and roll out plant-based meat and egg alternatives for these fast-food chains as the global demand for vegan food continues to surge.

The popular plant-based meat company is also reportedly set to debut its products in India through UAE-based food manufacturer and distributor IFFCO, a subsidiary of India’s Allana.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

In its letters, PETA India points to a study by market research company Ipsos that came out in 2019 – before the bird flu crisis and the pandemic – revealing that 63 percent of Indians were willing to eat plant-based meat. And a whopping 61.68 percent of nearly 3,500 Delhi-NCR residents polled recently said they refused to consume chickens or eggs because of the bird flu scare.

PETA India
PETA India urges to include vegan meals. Pixabay

“Much of the world – many Indians included – is turning away from meat, eggs, and dairy over animal welfare, environmental, or health concerns,” says PETA India Vegan Outreach Coordinator Dr. Kiran Ahuja. “PETA India is calling on these fast-food companies to accept the way the wind is blowing and offer the vegan meals that their customers here want, just as they do abroad.”

ALSO READ: PETA Demands Sexual Assault On Animals To Be A Cognizable Offense

Bird flu, swine flu, Ebola, HIV, and numerous other zoonotic diseases are believed to have jumped the species barrier to humans at live-animal markets, on factory farms, at slaughterhouses, or via other places linked to raising or killing animals for meat. Like SARS, the novel coronavirus is overwhelmingly considered to have started or spread to humans at a Chinese meat market. And the first outbreaks of H5N1 – which kills about 60 percent of humans who catch it – coincided with infections found in chickens on farms and at live-animal markets in Hong Kong.

PETA India notes that in addition to helping to combat infectious diseases, people who go vegan reduce their risk of developing heart disease, diabetes, and cancer and spare sensitive animals a terrifying death in filthy, blood-soaked slaughterhouses. (IANS/SP)

Previous articleRegular Exercise Can Improve Your Chances Of Beating Covid19

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Processed Food items Can Boost Gut iflammation, Other Lifestyle Diseases

NewsGram Desk - 0
Love to eat processed meats, french fries, mayonnaise and drink alcohol and soft drinks? Regular intake of these foods can boost gut inflammation, and...
Read more
Beauty Tips

Reasons Why Himalayan Salt Has Grown In Popularity

NewsGram Desk - 0
There are many reasons why Himalayan salt has grown in popularity! But before you delve into its benefits let's try and understand what exactly...
Read more
Beauty Tips

Revamp Your Self Care Routine By Beauty And Spa

NewsGram Desk - 0
Bang in the middle of summer we need to remind ourselves that our self-care routine needs a revamp. Swati Gupta, Director, and Head of...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,517FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

PETA India Urging Fast Food Giants To Include Vegan Options

Life Gallery NewsGram Desk - 0
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals PETA India has fired off letters to McDonald's, KFC, and Burger King India urging them to add...
Read more

Regular Exercise Can Improve Your Chances Of Beating Covid19

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Regular exercise or a 30-minute brisk walk in the neighborhood park or in your society five days a week while following the social distancing...
Read more

Study: People Likely To Rely More On Algorithms Than Humans

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Despite increasing concern over the intrusion of algorithms in daily life, new research shows that people are more likely to rely on algorithms than...
Read more

Processed Food items Can Boost Gut iflammation, Other Lifestyle Diseases

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Love to eat processed meats, french fries, mayonnaise and drink alcohol and soft drinks? Regular intake of these foods can boost gut inflammation, and...
Read more

Capturing The Beauty Of Nature On Bottles With Art

India NewsGram Desk - 0
A senior civil servant in Rajasthan, Mugdha Sinha with an aim to bring out the artist within her, organized a unique two-in-one art exhibition...
Read more

Machine Learning May Help To Curb Future Epidemics: Study

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Machine Learning (ML) can be used to find effective testing methods during epidemic outbreaks, thereby helping to better control the outbreaks, a new study...
Read more

Terrorism Has Returned To Balochistan

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Pakistan's Balochistan province continues to keep the country's intelligence and security forces under constant check as terror elements continue to surface from different parts...
Read more

Indian Judiciary To Adopt Artificial Intelligence For Aiding Justice Delivery

India NewsGram Desk - 0
With impressive advances having been made in artificial intelligence (AI), the Indian judiciary has been early to adopt it too. Soon, AI will be...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

funny t shirt designs for men on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Douglas Monte on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
라이브 바카라 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
podsmall.com on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Buddies Social Network on Health
Roy Christmas on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
https://union.instructure.com/eportfolios/1309/Home/33820X_PDF_To_Obtain_Certification_effortlessly_Score on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
asmr https://0mniartist.tumblr.com on Health
sm 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
올인 119 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,517FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada