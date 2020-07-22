Wednesday, July 22, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Environment PETA Writes to Police Chiefs to Seek Ban on Animal Slaughter for...
EnvironmentLead Story

PETA Writes to Police Chiefs to Seek Ban on Animal Slaughter for Bakrid

Laws on the transportation of animals are also frequently violated during this festival

0
PETA seeks ban on animal slaughter on Bakrid
PETA India is calling on authorities to prohibit the cutting of animals' throats by untrained people in the open. Wikimedia Commons

Even as the Muslim clerics and Islamic seminaries seek a lifting of the ban on animal slaughter for Bakrid, the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has written to the police chiefs of all the states. It has called upon them to take all possible precautionary measures to stop the illegal transport and killing of animals in the lead-up to Bakrid.

PETA India Advocacy Associate Pradeep Ranjan Doley Barman said in a statement, “All religions call for compassion — none requires killing or eating animals, and hacking them to death with weapons is just plain cruel.”

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

He said that the state governments have a duty to uphold and enforce India’s animal protection laws, and PETA India is calling on authorities to prohibit the cutting of animals’ throats by untrained people in the open.

PETA India, in its letter, has pointed out that on two matters regarding the sacrifice and killing of animals for meat, the Supreme Court has ruled that animals can be slaughtered only in officially licensed slaughterhouses and that municipal authorities must ensure compliance with this ruling.

PETA seeks ban on animal slaughter on Bakrid
PETA India said that thousands of goats, buffaloes, camels, and other animals are killed during festivals such as Bakrid. Pixabay

The laws regarding preventing cruelty to animals and the food safety and standards guidelines permit the slaughter of animals for food only in registered or licensed slaughterhouses equipped with species-specific stunning equipment.

Also Read: COVID-19 Making Global Childcare Crisis Worse, Says UNICEF Head

Laws on the transportation of animals are also frequently violated during this festival.

PETA India said that thousands of goats, buffaloes, camels, and other animals are killed during festivals such as Bakrid, which will be celebrated on August 1 this year.

“Common illegal practices during these holidays include cramming animals onto severely crowded trucks — which routinely causes suffocation and broken bones — breaking their tails and beating them to keep them moving while marching them to the place of sacrifice, and slaughter by untrained people who slit animals’ throats with dull knives in full view of one another and, often, in front of traumatised and upset children who want to protect them from harm,” the PETA statement said. (IANS)

Previous articleCOVID-19 Making Global Childcare Crisis Worse, Says UNICEF Head
Next articleLearn Digital Marketing to Become a Professional Blogger 

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Here’s If Cannabis Leads To Head and Neck Cancer

NewsGram Desk - 0
Cannabis sativa, otherwise known as marijuana, is one of the most commonly used illicit drugs in the world. Today there is growing public support...
Read more
Entertainment

We Owe Sushant Singh Rajput’s Family an Apology: Swara Bhasker

NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Swara Bhasker says the family of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput deserves an apology for the way his name has been dragged into...
Read more
Entertainment

Raftaar Says He Has Grown Amidst Chaos, Competition and Crisis

NewsGram Desk - 0
Popular rapper Raftaar says he has grown amidst chaos, competition and crisis. Asked if the pandemic has made him reassess his life, Raftaar told IANS:...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,980FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,785FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Here’s If Cannabis Leads To Head and Neck Cancer

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Cannabis sativa, otherwise known as marijuana, is one of the most commonly used illicit drugs in the world. Today there is growing public support...
Read more

We Owe Sushant Singh Rajput’s Family an Apology: Swara Bhasker

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Swara Bhasker says the family of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput deserves an apology for the way his name has been dragged into...
Read more

Raftaar Says He Has Grown Amidst Chaos, Competition and Crisis

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Popular rapper Raftaar says he has grown amidst chaos, competition and crisis. Asked if the pandemic has made him reassess his life, Raftaar told IANS:...
Read more

Only 66% People Aware of Typhoid Vaccination: Survey

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
By Puja Gupta With 2.2 million cases of typhoid being recorded in India alone in 2016, typhoid fever poses a serious disease burden in the...
Read more

Here’s How You Can Personalise Your Lamborghini Virtually

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
In COVID-19 times, you might have ordered that sports car like Lamborghini which you know will be delivered at your doorstep, but how do...
Read more

Uber to Install Safety Screens in 20,000 Premier Sedans

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Ride-hailing major Uber on Wednesday announced the installation of safety screens or safety cockpit in 20,000 premier sedans for the safety of riders and...
Read more

Cultivate These Oral Health Habits From an Early Age in Your Child

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The common saying 'A stitch in time saves nine' is applicable to almost everything in life, including our health. When it comes to oral...
Read more

Here’s How You Can Give A Boost To Your Immunity

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The monsoon is here. As much as we enjoy the rain, it is also the time when the humidity levels in the atmosphere are...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,980FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,785FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada