Saturday, July 25, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Environment Indian Pharmacopoeia Removes Animal Tests, PETA Welcomes Move
EnvironmentIndiaLead Story

Indian Pharmacopoeia Removes Animal Tests, PETA Welcomes Move

Animal test have been axed from Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission

0
Animal test axed from Indian Pharmacopoeia, PETA welcomes decision
"In the test, animals are injected with a vaccine, and if none of them dies, the batch is deemed safe. Animals, who don't die during the experiment, are killed afterwards," said PETA. Wikimedia Commons

The Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission has removed the ‘abnormal toxicity test’ from the human vaccine monographs of the Indian Pharmacopoeia – the official compilation of approved tests for drugs manufactured and marketed in India, said the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) on Friday.

“In the test, animals are injected with a vaccine, and if none of them dies, the batch is deemed safe. Animals, who don’t die during the experiment, are killed afterwards,” said PETA, welcoming the move.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

PETA India, as a member of the IPC’s subcommittee on alternatives to animal experiments and as a special invitee to its expert work group that discusses vaccines and antisera for human use, has long been advocating the removal of the redundant test.

“This landmark move will prevent thousands of sensitive guinea pigs and mice from suffering and dying in this notoriously cruel and scientifically flawed test,” said PETA India Science Policy Adviser Dr. Dipti Kapoor.

Animal test axed from Indian Pharmacopoeia, PETA welcomes decision
Now, this test is no longer required before the batch release of any human vaccines. Pinterest

In 2018, the commission had made several updates to the Indian Pharmacopoeia, incorporating several suggestions made by PETA India. It also included provisions for companies with certified good manufacturing practices to waive this test for human vaccines, upon approval by the National Regulatory Agency.

Also Read: Plant-Based, Rich in Carbohydrates Diets May Improve Type 1 Diabetes: Study

At the IPC’s seventh group meeting of experts on April 29, 2019, the proposal to remove this test from the individual monographs of human vaccines was accepted.

Upon approval from the commission’s Scientific Body, the draft amendment was opened for stakeholder comments on 20 May 2020.

Now, this test is no longer required before the batch release of any human vaccines, as per the Amendment List-06 to IP 2018, published by the commission. (IANS)

Previous articleElude Yourself In Lockdown Through These Books
Next articleAmazon Looks Forward to Create Thousands of Job Opportunities in India

RELATED ARTICLES

India

Amazon Looks Forward to Create Thousands of Job Opportunities in India

NewsGram Desk - 0
Amazon is looking forward to creating thousands of job opportunities in India as the e-commerce giant plans to make 10 new warehouses operational in...
Read more
Education

Elude Yourself In Lockdown Through These Books

NewsGram Desk - 0
Finding an escape to change our outlook is always an affirmative action. While the lockdown might have lead to your fill of reading, assembling...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Plant-Based, Rich in Carbohydrates Diets May Improve Type 1 Diabetes: Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
Plant-based diets rich in whole carbohydrates can improve insulin sensitivity and other health markers in individuals with type 1 diabetes, say researchers. Two case studies,...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,978FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,789FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Amazon Looks Forward to Create Thousands of Job Opportunities in India

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Amazon is looking forward to creating thousands of job opportunities in India as the e-commerce giant plans to make 10 new warehouses operational in...
Read more

Indian Pharmacopoeia Removes Animal Tests, PETA Welcomes Move

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
The Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission has removed the 'abnormal toxicity test' from the human vaccine monographs of the Indian Pharmacopoeia - the official compilation of...
Read more

Elude Yourself In Lockdown Through These Books

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
Finding an escape to change our outlook is always an affirmative action. While the lockdown might have lead to your fill of reading, assembling...
Read more

Plant-Based, Rich in Carbohydrates Diets May Improve Type 1 Diabetes: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Plant-based diets rich in whole carbohydrates can improve insulin sensitivity and other health markers in individuals with type 1 diabetes, say researchers. Two case studies,...
Read more

Eco-Friendly Rakhis in Rajasthan This Raksha Bandhan

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
The 'Raksha Bandhan' festival this year will be celebrated with local flavour in Rajasthan, as many organisations in the state are following the Prime...
Read more

Google Spying Users’ Interaction with Rival Android Apps

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Google is reportedly keeping tabs to how its users interact with rival Android apps, selectively monitoring how the users interact with non-Google apps via...
Read more

Women Don’t Have to Desperately Belittle Men to Look superior

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Purnima Nath Using critical skills is incredibly important these days, before buying into a story. Leftist media is desperate, trying to push baseless narratives,...
Read more

Ashtottaram 8: OṀ YĀGABHŨMYAI NAMAH

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Dr. Devakinanda Pasupuleti Even today, Yajna and Yāga are used simultaneously and very loosely, but both signify different Vedic rituals. Yajna is the way...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series
mt. goa on NRI Commission of Goa to Create Database of Overseas Individuals Seeking to Return

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,978FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,789FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada