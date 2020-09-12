Saturday, September 12, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Phone Calls Make People Feel More Connected Than Text Messages
Lead StoryScience & Technology

Phone Calls Make People Feel More Connected Than Text Messages

A recent study shows that phone calls create stronger bonds than just text messages

0
Phone calls create stronger bonds than just text messages
People choose to type because they believed a phone call would be more awkward -- but they are wrong. Unsplash

WhatsApp users, read on. People too often prefer to send email or text messages in order to save time but a phone call, even a brief one, is more likely to produce the feeling of connectedness, say researchers, including one of Indian-origin.

The team found that when they really interacted, people felt significantly more connected when they communicated by talking than by typing.

In the study, published in the Journal of Experimental Psychology, people chose to type because they believed a phone call would be more awkward — but they were wrong.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

They found it wasn’t more awkward to hear each other’s voices.

“People feel significantly more connected through voice-based media, but they have these fears about the awkwardness that are pushing them towards text-based media,” said study researcher Amit Kumar from the University of Texas at Austin in the US.

Phone calls create stronger bonds than just text messages
The research found out that people prefered phone calls than emails. Unsplash

In one experiment, researchers asked 200 people to make predictions about what it would be like to reconnect with an old friend either via email or phone, and then they randomly assigned them to actually do it.

Even though participants intuited that a phone call would make them feel more connected, they still said they would prefer to email because they expected calling would be too awkward.

But the phone call went much better than an email.

“When it came to actual experience, people reported they did form a significantly stronger bond with their old friend on the phone versus email, and they did not feel more awkward,”

Kumar said.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता स्वामी अग्निवेश का 80 साल की उम्र में निधन

In another experiment, researchers randomly assigned strangers to connect either by texting during a live chat, talking over video chat, or talking using only audio.

Participants had to ask and answer a series of personal questions such as, “Is there something you’ve dreamed of doing for a long time? Why haven’t you done it?” or “Can you describe a time you cried in front of another person?”

Phone calls create stronger bonds than just text messages
The study found that the voice itself, even without visual cues seemed to be integral to bonding. Unsplash

Participants didn’t expect that the media through which they communicated would matter, and in this case, they also predicted that they would feel just as connected to the stranger via text as by phone.

Also Read: This is What is Contributing to Antibiotic Resistance

The study found that the voice itself — even without visual cues — seemed to be integral to bonding.

Confronting another myth about voice-based media, researchers timed participants reconnecting with their old friend. They found the call took about the same amount of time as reading and responding to email.

“The results both reveal and challenge people’s assumptions about communication media at a time when managing relationships via technology is especially important,” Kumar said. (IANS)

Previous articleVentilators Cause Permanent Nerve Damage In Vulnerable Patients
Next articleFathers Play an Important Role in Our Lives, says Saif Ali Khan

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Fluctuating Heart Rate Can Indicate Depression: Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
For the first time, researchers and clinicians have revealed that measuring changes in the heart rate for 24 hours can reliably indicate whether or...
Read more
Entertainment

‘United By Hope’, A Self Shot Documentary Of Life During Lockdown

NewsGram Desk - 0
A self-shot documentary capturing everyday life during lockdown, through the lens of 12 individuals from different walks of life, is a reminder of hope...
Read more
Entertainment

Words Of Wisdom About Reality And Virtuality By Varun Dhawan

NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Varun Dhawan has shared a few words of wisdom on social media talking about reality and virtuality. Varun took to his Instagram Stories, where...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,158FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,772FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Fluctuating Heart Rate Can Indicate Depression: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
For the first time, researchers and clinicians have revealed that measuring changes in the heart rate for 24 hours can reliably indicate whether or...
Read more

‘United By Hope’, A Self Shot Documentary Of Life During Lockdown

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
A self-shot documentary capturing everyday life during lockdown, through the lens of 12 individuals from different walks of life, is a reminder of hope...
Read more

Words Of Wisdom About Reality And Virtuality By Varun Dhawan

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Varun Dhawan has shared a few words of wisdom on social media talking about reality and virtuality. Varun took to his Instagram Stories, where...
Read more

Netflix has Changed the Face of Entertainment Globally: Study

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
By supporting multinational production at an unprecedented scale, streaming giant Netflix has changed the face of entertainment on a global scale, says a study. Netflix...
Read more

Fathers Play an Important Role in Our Lives, says Saif Ali Khan

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, who is expecting his second child with wife Kareena Kapoor, feels fatherhood is all about the journey of becoming...
Read more

Phone Calls Make People Feel More Connected Than Text Messages

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
WhatsApp users, read on. People too often prefer to send email or text messages in order to save time but a phone call, even...
Read more

Ventilators Cause Permanent Nerve Damage In Vulnerable Patients

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Severely ill Covid-19 patients on ventilators are placed in a prone (face down) position because it's easier for them to breathe and reduces mortality....
Read more

What is Contributing to Antibiotic Resistance? Know Here

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the researchers have found that poor home hygiene is contributing to antibiotic resistance and following a risk-based approach is essential...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,158FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,772FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Donate to NewsGram to support quality journalism.
x