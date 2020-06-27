Saturday, June 27, 2020
Pistachio: A Nut that Benefits All Ages

Pistachios are a delicious, complete source of protein for people of any and every age

Good nutrition can reduce the likelihood of developing other health problems, pistachios
Food and Drug Administration (FDA) defines a complete protein as a food that contains "all of the essential amino acids in adequate amounts." Flickr

The ongoing health emergency has raised consciousness about personal health, with a special focus on one’s nutritional intake. If you are making smart diet plans that include healthy snacking options that one can munch while working, consider adding pistachios.

A regular intake of unhealthy food can affect our body’s ability to prevent, fight, and recover from infections. Whereas, good nutrition can reduce the likelihood of developing other health problems, including obesity, heart disease, diabetes, and some types of cancer. Pistachios are a delicious, complete source of protein for people of any and every age.

American Pistachio Growers explain some key benefits of the green nut power-packed with nutrients.

Nutrition power

One 28g serving of pistachios equals 49 nuts, more than any other snack nut. Pistachios are a naturally cholesterol-free snack that contain healthy fats and only 1.5g saturated fat. They also have the antioxidant, lutein, which filters harmful UV light and blue light from electronic device screens. Studies have shown that eating American pistachios can help lower blood pressure and help prevent heart diseases.

Complete source of protein

Food and Drug Administration (FDA) defines a complete protein as a food that contains “all of the essential amino acids in adequate amounts.” The protein quality of pistachios was assessed for the first time at the University of Illinois. The study determined that pistachios contain all nine essential amino acids necessary for supporting growth and maintaining health for those 5 years and older, therefore they are a “complete” protein.

If you are making smart diet plans that include healthy snacking options that one can munch while working, consider adding pistachios. Flickr

Fuels active lifestyles

It is cholesterol-free, a good source of fiber, healthy fats, and B-vitamins and contains antioxidants, lutein, and potassium, to help the body refuel and recover before and after a workout. Some people still worry that adding pistachios to their diet might result in weight gain, but researchers have discovered that eating as much as 20 percent calories from pistachios may not lead to weight gain.

For would-be mothers

Many pregnant women may develop Gestational diabetes mellitus (GDM) in the third trimester. It causes high blood glucose levels that can affect both the mother and her child. According to a landmark study, women diagnosed with GDM and elevated blood glucose (GIGT) who ate pistachios had a significantly lower rise in their blood glucose levels when compared to eating whole wheat bread (calorie for calorie).

Also Read: Restaurant Guidelines Launched by NRAI for Post-Pandemic Era

An essential snack for children

Pistachios can be included as a smart snacking option as a part of their children’s diet plans, as it packs a powerful punch of essential nutrients. Not only are pistachio nuts tasty and fun to eat for children, but they are also super healthy and can help the children grow, develop, and learn.

If you want to increase your protein intake, plan your diet with pistachios. (IANS)

