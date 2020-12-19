Saturday, December 19, 2020
Plan Your Getaway For Unforgettable Christmas And New Year Experiences

Twinkling lights, ornaments for the Christmas tree, bells and candy canes- it is beginning to look a lot like Christmas and New Year

new year
Plan your New Year getaways with best stay experiences. Pixabay

This festive season promises to be the most joyful yet as a sense of cheer unfurls with the onset of the celebratory period. If you haven’t been able to make a flight of fancy all through 2020 then a quick getaway at the end of the year might be what you need.

Plan your getaway with Oberoi Hotels & Resorts and enjoy the lavish Experiences and New Year’s Eve dinners creating memorable stays with carefully organized a variety of events that one can indulge in, including delicious meals and enjoyable stay offers. The hospitality group has been voted Best Safety & Hygiene Protocols. Twinkling lights, ornaments for the Christmas tree, bells and candy canes- it is beginning to look a lot like Christmas and New Year.

The Oberoi Amarvilas, Agra

Private Balcony Dining against the silhouette of the Taj Mahal: Located merely 600 meters from the Taj Mahal, The Oberoi Amarvilas is a tribute to the legacy of Mughal architecture; accentuating awe-inspiring vistas of the exquisite mausoleum. Nothing could be more romantic than a candlelit dinner for two on the balcony of your room, with the view of the Taj Mahal. Intuitively served by your personal butler. Choose between a specially curated four-course dinner and the recommended Royal Indian ‘thali’.

The Oberoi Rajvilas, Jaipur

The Oberoi Rajvilas is the perfect base from which to explore one of India’s most vibrant cities. This idyllic retreat evokes princely Rajasthan with luxury villas and royal tents in a fort-like setting. On New Year’s Eve, witness a royal Rajasthani ceremonial welcome. The evening will be a gastronomic feast featuring an array of Indian and international favorites. Live Rajasthani folk music, traditional dance performances, and toe-tapping music from a DJ will keep you entertained into 2020. A handcrafted Rajasthani thali enjoyed with someone special by the light of Mashaal torches, besides views of the ancient ‘haveli’ over a poolside Dinner.

The Oberoi Udaivilas, Udaipur

new year
The Oberoi Udaivilas, Udaipur. Flickr

Sunrise Boat Ride on the banks of Lake Pichola: Udaipur which is home to many beautiful lakes and is set against the dramatic backdrop of the Aravalli Hills. The Oberoi Udaivilas magnificently recreates the nostalgia of royal romance. A chance to experience the city at its peaceful best, from the most serene place in the city. Take you on a sunrise boat ride across the shimmering waters of Lake Pichola. See the beautiful facade of City Palace bathed in the morning sunlight. Watch the locals as they make offerings at lakeside temples bathe at the ghats and offer their thanks to the sun for another blessed day.

The Oberoi Vanyavilas Wildlife Resort, Ranthambhore

Sundowners at the Observation Tower offers the best sunset views across the Ranthambhore National Park from atop. The whisper of a warm evening breeze in the trees. The sparkle of bubbles in your glass mirrored by the twinkle of stars overhead. Delectable canapes handcrafted using ingredients from our organic kitchen gardens. Intuitive, unobtrusive, personalized service at The Oberoi Vanyavilas Wildlife Resort. The luxury jungle resort located between the Aravalli and Vindhya mountain ranges is the ultimate destination for adventurers.

The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort, New Chandigarh

Against a backdrop of 8,000 acres of the Siswan Forest Range at the foothills of the Himalayas, The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort presents the perfect environs to switch off and relax. It is the perfect place to experience the calming, neurologically beneficial therapy of forest bathing or “taking in the forest atmosphere”. Step inside the Siswan Forest, breathe deeply, allow yourself to switch off from the world and your whole system will tune in to nature’s vibrations. The medicine of being in the forest is said to boost the immune system, reduce blood pressure and stress, lift the mood, increase energy levels, improve sleep, and much more. Duration 1 hour.

Wildflower Hall, Shimla in the Himalayas

The former residence of Lord Kitchener, Wildflower Hall exudes the ambiance of a grand stately home. Framed by cedar forests and towering over Shimla at 8,250 feet above sea level, it provides a unique opportunity to lose yourself in the romance of nature. Enjoy a private nature walk and a picnic hamper on the grounds of “The Peak”; a bungalow that dates back to 1863. It was originally used as the weekend retreat for many a Viceroy, including Lord Ripon and Lord Lytton. Perched on a hilltop and nestled amongst ten acres of terraced apple orchards, “The Peak” offers beautiful views of the surrounding landscaped hill slopes. Suitable for all ages with moderate levels of fitness and included transport, guide, entry charges, and food as per order for your Christmas and New Year Vacation.

The Oberoi Cecil, Shimla

A Heritage Grand Hotel with a classic spacious layout and offering pleasing views of Shimla and the surrounding valley making it a perfect place for a family vacation. Culinary highlights at the hotel include a wide range of fine international, pan-Indian, and local Himachali dishes with panoramic views of the mountains, cedar-covered valley. (IANS)

