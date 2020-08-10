Monday, August 10, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story 75% of Plane Overruns Caused Due to Wet Runways
Lead StoryScience & TechnologyLife StyleTravel

75% of Plane Overruns Caused Due to Wet Runways

Wet runways caused 75 per cent of runway overruns by planes

0
Wet runways caused 75 per cent of runway overruns by planes
Runway overruns account for 16% of fatal incidents involving airlines. Pixabay

Runway overruns account for 16 per cent of fatal incidents involving airlines and in 75 per cent of overruns, the runways are either wet or contaminated.

These are the findings of an Airbus study on Approach and Landing Risk Reduction (ALAR) at a webinar held on August 5 for the South Asia region.

The findings are significant in the context of the recent mishap at Kozhikode where an Air India Express flight from Dubai was involved in a runway skid resulting in aircraft tear and 19 casualties. There was heavy rain, low visibility and a wet runway among the adverse factors.

Follow NewsGram on Quora Space to get answers to all your questions.

As per the Airbus findings, runway excursion (RE) accounts for around 16 per cent of fatal accidents. Manufacturers note that new technologies to reduce RE accidents have recently been introduced.

Airbus reported overrun events since 2008 at an average of three events per year 80 per cent with weather as contributor. The Airbus undershoot events were with weather as contributor and included windshear, downburst, thunderstorm, fog, mist, heavy rain and drifting snow. The majority of these events were non precision approaches.

Wet runways caused 75 per cent of runway overruns by planes
In the period, 2015-2018, Airbus reported 35 excursion events, which were 88% during landing. Pixabay

Coming to overruns with tailwinds, the data found that in 75 per cent of events, runway was wet or contaminated. In the period, 2015-2018, Airbus reported 35 excursion events, which were 88 per cent during landing and 97 per cent with weather as contributor.

The study notes that runway excursions are usually a combination of operational deviations and environmental hazards. The prevention approach means awareness of the threats during the approach, adherence to standard operating procedures and good CRM and workload management.

Also Read: PM Modi Inaugurates Submarine OFC Connecting Chennai and Port Blair

In the case of contaminated runways, aquaplaning can take place where standing water causes the wheel to lose contact with runway surface. This in turn leads to loss of effective braking and/or directional control. This may prevent wheel spin-up and sending signal to various aircraft systems.

The degree of aquaplaning depends on depth of water contamination. If it is more than 3 mm, aquaplaning is more likely. Grooved runways offer better drainage and the other factors are tyre pressure and ground speed, tire tread condition, anti-skid status. (IANS)

Previous articlePM Modi Inaugurates Submarine OFC Connecting Chennai and Port Blair

RELATED ARTICLES

India

PM Modi Inaugurates Submarine OFC Connecting Chennai and Port Blair

NewsGram Desk - 0
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated a submarine Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) connecting Chennai and Port Blair, which will enable delivery of faster...
Read more
Entertainment

Thrillers Make for a Perfect Canvas for an Actor, Believes Bipasha Basu

NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Bipasha Basu loves to do thriller projects as they give her a chance to emote so much, ranging from drama, action, romance to...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Researchers to Study Inhaled Sedatives for Covid-19 Patients With Respiratory Failure

NewsGram Desk - 0
In a fight against the novel coronavirus, Canadian researchers will be looking at whether the inhaled sedatives can replace those that are delivered intravenously...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,959FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

Most Popular

75% of Plane Overruns Caused Due to Wet Runways

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Runway overruns account for 16 per cent of fatal incidents involving airlines and in 75 per cent of overruns, the runways are either wet...
Read more

PM Modi Inaugurates Submarine OFC Connecting Chennai and Port Blair

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated a submarine Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) connecting Chennai and Port Blair, which will enable delivery of faster...
Read more

Thrillers Make for a Perfect Canvas for an Actor, Believes Bipasha Basu

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Bipasha Basu loves to do thriller projects as they give her a chance to emote so much, ranging from drama, action, romance to...
Read more

Researchers to Study Inhaled Sedatives for Covid-19 Patients With Respiratory Failure

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
In a fight against the novel coronavirus, Canadian researchers will be looking at whether the inhaled sedatives can replace those that are delivered intravenously...
Read more

50% Indian Workers May be AI Equipped in Next 6-10 Years: Microsoft

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The organisations that have deployed Artificial Intelligence (AI) with skilling initiatives in India are generating most value from this new-age technology, and senior executives...
Read more

Twitter Working on New Feature to Allow Users to View Retweets With Quotes

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Twitter is working on a new feature where the users will be able to view retweets with quotes (formerly known as retweets with comments)...
Read more

WhatsApp to Allow Users Sync Chat History on Multiple Devices

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Facebook-owned WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will soon allow its over two billion users sync their chat history on at least...
Read more

Samsung Launches ‘AltZLife’ to Boost Privacy

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
In a bid to empower people especially young smartphone users maintain privacy, Samsung on Monday launched a new feature called AltZLife that will help...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault
CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,959FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada