Friday, August 7, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Major Goal is to Identify Planets that Could Support Life: NASA
Lead StoryScience & Technology

Major Goal is to Identify Planets that Could Support Life: NASA

Hubble recorded ozone absorbing some of the Sun's ultraviolet radiation that passed through the edge of Earth's atmosphere during a lunar eclipse

0
Scientists use Earth as proxy for detecting signs of life on exoplanets
Astronomers using NASA's Hubble Space Telescope have detected Earth's own brand of sunscreen, ozone, in our atmosphere by taking advantage of a total lunar eclipse. Pinterest

As scientists search for signs of life on planets outside our solar system, astronomers using NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope have detected Earth’s own brand of sunscreen, ozone, in our atmosphere by taking advantage of a total lunar eclipse.

This method simulates how astronomers and astrobiology researchers will search for evidence of life beyond Earth by observing potential “biosignatures” on exoplanets.

“One of NASA’s major goals is to identify planets that could support life,” Allison Youngblood of the Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics at the University of Colorado Boulder said in a NASA statement.

Follow NewsGram on Quora Space to get answers to all your questions.

“But how would we know a habitable or an uninhabited planet if we saw one? What would they look like with the techniques that astronomers have at their disposal for characterising the atmospheres of exoplanets?

Scientists use Earth as proxy for detecting signs of life on exoplanets
The astronomers used the Moon as a mirror to reflect sunlight, which had passed through Earth’s atmosphere, and then reflected back towards Hubble. Pixabay

“That’s why it’s important to develop models of Earth’s spectrum as a template for categorising atmospheres on extrasolar planets,” she explained.

For the study, Hubble did not look at Earth directly. Instead, the astronomers used the Moon as a mirror to reflect sunlight, which had passed through Earth’s atmosphere, and then reflected back towards Hubble.

Using a space telescope for eclipse observations reproduces the conditions under which future telescopes would measure atmospheres of transiting exoplanets.

These atmospheres may contain chemicals of interest to astrobiology, the study of and search for life.

Though numerous ground-based observations of this kind have been done previously, this is the first time a total lunar eclipse was captured at ultraviolet wavelengths and from a space telescope.

Hubble detected the strong spectral fingerprint of ozone, which absorbs some of the sunlight.

Scientists use Earth as proxy for detecting signs of life on exoplanets
Ozone is important to life because it is the source of the protective shield in the Earth’s atmosphere. Pinterest

Ozone is important to life because it is the source of the protective shield in the Earth’s atmosphere.

On Earth, photosynthesis over billions of years is responsible for our planet’s high oxygen levels and thick ozone layer.

Also Read: Need to Adapt to Changing Customer Behaviour: McDonald’s

That’s one reason why scientists think ozone or oxygen could be a sign of life on another planet, and refer to them as biosignatures.

“Finding ozone is significant because it is a photochemical byproduct of molecular oxygen, which is itself a byproduct of life,” Youngblood said.

Hubble recorded ozone absorbing some of the Sun’s ultraviolet radiation that passed through the edge of Earth’s atmosphere during a lunar eclipse that occurred on January 20 to 21, 2019, according to the study published online in The Astronomical Journal. (IANS)

Previous articleNeed to Adapt to Changing Customer Behaviour: McDonald’s
Next articlePeople Who Experience Dizziness on Standing Up May be at Higher Risk of Dementia

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

People Who Experience Dizziness on Standing Up May be at Higher Risk of Dementia

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that people who feel dizzy or lightheaded when they stand up may have an increased risk of developing dementia. The condition, called...
Read more
India

Need to Adapt to Changing Customer Behaviour: McDonald’s

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Siddhi Jain As India moves forward in the Unlock phases, there is a need to adapt to changing customer behaviour and align business operations...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Vitamin D, Calcium Consumption Twice a Day may Reduce Chances of Getting Vertigo Again

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have revealed that taking vitamin D and calcium twice a day may reduce your chances of getting vertigo again - a sudden internal...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,958FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

Most Popular

People Who Experience Dizziness on Standing Up May be at Higher Risk of Dementia

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that people who feel dizzy or lightheaded when they stand up may have an increased risk of developing dementia. The condition, called...
Read more

Major Goal is to Identify Planets that Could Support Life: NASA

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
As scientists search for signs of life on planets outside our solar system, astronomers using NASA's Hubble Space Telescope have detected Earth's own brand...
Read more

Need to Adapt to Changing Customer Behaviour: McDonald’s

India NewsGram Desk - 0
By Siddhi Jain As India moves forward in the Unlock phases, there is a need to adapt to changing customer behaviour and align business operations...
Read more

Vitamin D, Calcium Consumption Twice a Day may Reduce Chances of Getting Vertigo Again

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have revealed that taking vitamin D and calcium twice a day may reduce your chances of getting vertigo again - a sudden internal...
Read more

Stock Up Your Monsoon Pantry With These Common Ingredients

India NewsGram Desk - 0
By Puja Gupta The monsoon season is possibly every Indians favourite season! Well it is certainly infamous for one's cravings for all-things-fried, along with a...
Read more

National Handloom Day: PM Modi Salutes People Associated with Handloom, Handicrafts Sector

India NewsGram Desk - 0
On National Handloom Day on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi saluted those associated with the handloom and handicrafts sector and urged people to strengthen...
Read more

It’s an Exciting and Challenging Time to be an Actor: Bobby Deol

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Bobby Deol is looking forward to foraying into the digital world, and says it is an exciting as well as challenging time to...
Read more

Sidharth Malhotra’s Work-From-Home ‘Jugaad’ Setup Makes Him One of Us

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Sidharth Malhotra has shared a glimpse of his work-from-home setup, and it is all about good old jugaad. The actor took to Instagram to...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault
CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,958FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada