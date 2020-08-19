Why Planetshakers is Among the Best Christian Ministries

Christianity is among the most popular religions in the world. Over the last 20 centuries, Christianity has managed to overcome many challenges, which include persecution, to spread all over the world. However, it is popular in some regions more than others.

Australia is one of the countries where Christianity is the dominant religion. Many ministries are committed to preaching the gospels to give hope to communities through evangelism. But some are more popular than others, and one of them is Planetshakers.

Here are the reasons why Planetshakers is among the leading Christian ministries in Australia.

Churches Across Australia and Around the World

Planetshakers has managed to expand over the years to become one of the most popular Pentecostal churches. This is evident through the several churches located in various parts of the country that operate under the Planetshakers ministry. Some of the areas in Melbourne that you can find their churches are in Melbourne city, the North, North East, East, and South East.

Planetshakers also have churches operating on the global stage. At the moment, there is a Planetshakers campus in Cape Town, Geneva, and Singapore.

The many churches in Australia and across the world shows that the ministry has grown over the years. This makes it one of the leading Christian ministries in the country.

A Popular Christian Band

Music can be used to determine how well a Christian ministry is doing. This is because music is a form of worship and praise, making it an important of a Christian’s life. The success enjoyed by Planetshakers Band shows why the ministry is among the best in Australia and around the world.

The band has produced over 25 albums. Some of them have managed to claim some of the best awards in the Christian music industry. Most of these albums are available on their website, https://www.planetshakers.com/.

The Planetshakers Band is popular not only in Australia but also across the world. It has a large global following, and that is why the band organizes annual tours to the US, Europe, South America, Asia, and Africa.

Owns a College

The best Christian ministries run schools purpose is to bring up a new generation of leaders to continue with evangelization. This is the case with Planetshakers ministries, which operate a college dedicated to Christian studies.

The courses offered by the college include Diploma of Leadership, Bachelor of Theology, Associate Degree in Ministry, and Bachelor of Ministry. The institution admits students from Australia and across the world. This means that the graduates are not necessarily expected to serve in Planetshakers but also other ministries around the globe.

The college is proof that Planetshakers has dedicated its resources to the continuation of Christianity.

In conclusion, Planetshakers is one of the leading Christian ministries in Australia. The ministry has churches across Melbourne and around the world. It has a well-known band, whose albums can be found at planetshakers. com. Planetshakers is a ministry that also runs a college dedicated to teaching Christian studies.

(Disclaimer: The article is sponsored, and hence promotes some commercial links.)