Huge Plans of Renewable Energy in Next Decade For India: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced that there are huge renewable energy deployment plans for India for the next decade which are likely to generate business prospects of around $20 billion per year.

In his address after inaugurating the 3rd Global Renewable Energy Investment Meeting and Expo (RE-Invest 2020), through video conferencing, he invited investors, developers, and businesses to join India’s renewable energy journey.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

He said that after the success of Performance Linked Incentives (PLI) in electronics manufacturing, the government has decided to give similar incentives to high-efficiency solar modules, as per an official statement.

Stressing that ensuring ‘ease of doing business’ is their utmost priority and dedicated Project Development Cells have been established to facilitate investors, he said that in the last 6 years, India has traveled on an “unparalleled journey”.

The Prime Minister noted that India’s renewable power capacity is the fourth largest in the world and is growing at the fastest speed among all major countries. The renewable energy capacity in India is currently 136 Giga Watts, which is about 36 percent of its total capacity.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: संविधान दिवस : पीएम मोदी ने सरल भाषा में कानून बनाने पर दिया जोर

He said that India’s annual renewable energy capacity addition has been exceeding that of coal-based thermal power since 2017 and that in the last six years, India has increased installed renewable energy capacity by two and half times.

ALSO READ: An Exhibition Dedicated To Explore Sikh Heritage, Culture

Modi was of the view that investing in renewable energy early on even when it was not affordable has helped in achieving scale, which is bringing costs down. (IANS)