Friday, July 24, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Follow A Plant-Based Protein Diet To Live Longer
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Follow A Plant-Based Protein Diet To Live Longer

While regular consumption of red meat and high intake of animal proteins have been linked to several health problems, the study published in the journal The BMJ, said

0
Follow A Plant-Based Protein Diet To Live Longer
The results show that a high intake of total protein was associated with a lower risk of all-cause mortality compared with low intake. Pixabay

If you want to lead a healthy, long life, read on. Researchers have found that diets high in protein, particularly plant protein, are associated with a lower risk of death from any cause.

Diets high in protein, particularly protein from plants such as legumes (peas, beans, and lentils), whole grains, and nuts, have been linked to lower risks of developing diabetes, heart disease, and stroke.

Follow us on Instagram to keep up with the latest trends!!

While regular consumption of red meat and high intake of animal proteins have been linked to several health problems, the study published in the journal The BMJ, said.

But data on the association between different types of proteins and death are conflicting.

So researchers based in Iran and the US set out to measure the potential dose-response relation between intake of total, animal, and plant protein and the risk of death from all causes, cardiovascular disease, and cancer.

Follow A Plant-Based Protein Diet To Live Longer
Diets particularly protein from plants such as legumes (peas, beans, and lentils), whole grains, and nuts, have been linked to lower risks of developing diabetes, heart disease. Pixabay

They reviewed the results of 32 studies that reported risk estimates for all-cause, cardiovascular, and cancer mortality in adults aged 19 or older.

All studies were thoroughly assessed for bias (problems in study design that can influence results).

Mathematical models were then used to compare the effects of the highest versus lowest categories of protein intake, and analyses were done to evaluate the dose-response relations between protein intake and mortality.

During a follow-up period of up to 32 years, 113,039 deaths (16,429 from cardiovascular disease and 22,303 from cancer) occurred among 715,128 participants.

The results show that a high intake of total protein was associated with a lower risk of all-cause mortality compared with low intake.

Follow A Plant-Based Protein Diet To Live Longer
Mathematical models were then used to compare the effects of the highest versus lowest categories of protein intake, and analyses were done to evaluate the dose-response relations between protein intake and mortality. Pixabay

Intake of the plant diet was associated with an eight percent lower risk of all-cause mortality and a 12 percent lower risk of cardiovascular disease mortality.

Intake of animals were not significantly associated with the risk of cardiovascular disease and cancer mortality, the study said.

Also Read: A Step Towards Removing The Stigma Around Periods

A dose-response analysis of data from 31 studies also showed that an additional three percent of energy from plant proteins a day was associated with a five percent lower risk of death from all causes.

“These findings have important public health implications as intake of it can be increased relatively easily by replacing animal protein and could have a large effect on longevity,” the researchers said.

“While further studies are required, these findings strongly support the existing dietary recommendations to increase consumption of plant proteins in the general population.” (IANS)

Previous articleA Step Towards Removing The Stigma Around Periods
Next articleVegan Lifestyle in a Post Pandemic Era

RELATED ARTICLES

Environment

UN Reports a 21% Leap in Worldwide E-Waste Generation

NewsGram Desk - 0
A record 53.6 million metric tonnes (Mt) of electronic waste was generated worldwide in 2019, up 21 per cent in just five years, the...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Protein Week 2020: Ensure a Robust Immunity

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Puja Gupta Due to the fear of Covid-19 pandemic, 'immunity' has replaced weight loss as the new 'It' word. Everyone is either talking about...
Read more
Business

7 Tips for Choosing Canada Windows and Doors Company

NewsGram Desk - 0
At Total Home Windows and Doors, we understand how overwhelming it can be when it comes to choosing the right Canada windows and doors,...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,979FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,788FollowersFollow

Most Popular

UN Reports a 21% Leap in Worldwide E-Waste Generation

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
A record 53.6 million metric tonnes (Mt) of electronic waste was generated worldwide in 2019, up 21 per cent in just five years, the...
Read more

Protein Week 2020: Ensure a Robust Immunity

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
By Puja Gupta Due to the fear of Covid-19 pandemic, 'immunity' has replaced weight loss as the new 'It' word. Everyone is either talking about...
Read more

7 Tips for Choosing Canada Windows and Doors Company

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
At Total Home Windows and Doors, we understand how overwhelming it can be when it comes to choosing the right Canada windows and doors,...
Read more

I am Not a Star Son, I Have Only Survived Because of Friendship: Vidyut Jammwal

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Action star Vidyut Jammwal does not agree with the notion that one cannot make friends in Bollywood. He says he is not a star...
Read more

I am Aware of my Privilege And I Often Feel Guilty About it: Janhvi Kapoor

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has opened up on the biggest lesson she has learnt while portraying the character of Gunjan Saxena, the first female...
Read more

23.97% People Laid Off From Work Since Lockdown Implementation

finance NewsGram Desk - 0
Amid the ongoing Covid-19 crises, 23.97 per cent of people said that they were laid off from work since the lockdown was implemented, according...
Read more

One Out of Five People Jobless After Lockdown

finance NewsGram Desk - 0
After the easing of lockdown in the country, one out of five people has been rendered jobless, as per the IANS-CVoter Covid-19 Tracker conducted...
Read more

Microsoft Announces Double Key Encryption to Protect Confidential Data

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
In a bid to further secure customer data and address regulatory needs for some organisations, Microsoft has announced Double Key Encryption for Microsoft 365...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series
mt. goa on NRI Commission of Goa to Create Database of Overseas Individuals Seeking to Return

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,979FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,788FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada