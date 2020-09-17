Thursday, September 17, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home India PM Modi Turns 70: Wishes Pour In From All Over The World
IndiaLead StoryPoliticsWorld

PM Modi Turns 70: Wishes Pour In From All Over The World

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 70 on 17th September, Thursday

0
Nepal PM, Putin among leaders wishing Modi on 70th B'day (Lead)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated his 70th birthday on 17th September, Thursday. Pinterest

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 70 on Thursday, wishes from home and abroad poured in for him.

Extending his greetings, Nepal Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli tweeted: “Warm greetings to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji on the auspicious occasion of your birthday. I wish you good health and happiness.

“We will continue working closely together to further strengthen relations between our two countries.”

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

In his message to Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin said: “I look forward to continue constructive dialogue with you and work closely together on topical issues of the bilateral and international agenda.”

Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind also took to Twitter to wish Modi and said: “Happy Birthday to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. You have set an example of Indian life values and democratic tradition.

“I pray to God that he always keeps you healthy and happy and the nation continues to receive your invaluable services.”

While extending his wishes, Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted: “Wishing a Happy Birthday to the most popular leader of the country who is always committed towards the service of the nation and devoted towards welfare of poor.”

Also Read: Top 10 Popular Different Types of Logo Designs in 2020

In a tweet, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said: “Greetings and warm wishes to PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji on his birthday. India has benefited tremendously from his astute leadership, firm conviction and decisive action. He has been working assiduously towards empowering the poor and marginalised. Praying for his good health and long life.”

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi too wished the Prime Minister on his birthday.

In a letter written in Hindu, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu wished the Prime Minister and congratulated him “on your hard work in taking the country to new heights”. (IANS)

Previous articleTop 10 Popular Different Types of Logo Designs in 2020
Next articleIndian Temples and Jhandis in the Caribbean: Interview with HC of India to Trinidad and Tobago

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

All You Need to Know About Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Siddhi Jain According to experts, one in five women can suffer from Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome or PCOS, which means, there may be several women...
Read more
India

How is PM Modi’s Birthday Related to National Unemployment Day? All You Need To Know

NewsGram Desk - 0
Seva Saptah, week-long celebrations given PM Narendra Modi's birthday were launched by BJP from Sept 14-20. Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 70 on September...
Read more
India

Indian Temples and Jhandis in the Caribbean: Interview with HC of India to Trinidad and Tobago

NewsGram Desk - 0
Soft-spoken Orissa-born diplomat Arun Kumar Sahu is a poet at heart. His collection of poems “Iguana and Other Poems”  was recently published. Sahu is...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,155FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

All You Need to Know About Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
By Siddhi Jain According to experts, one in five women can suffer from Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome or PCOS, which means, there may be several women...
Read more

How is PM Modi’s Birthday Related to National Unemployment Day? All You Need To Know

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Seva Saptah, week-long celebrations given PM Narendra Modi's birthday were launched by BJP from Sept 14-20. Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 70 on September...
Read more

Indian Temples and Jhandis in the Caribbean: Interview with HC of India to Trinidad and Tobago

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Soft-spoken Orissa-born diplomat Arun Kumar Sahu is a poet at heart. His collection of poems “Iguana and Other Poems”  was recently published. Sahu is...
Read more

PM Modi Turns 70: Wishes Pour In From All Over The World

India NewsGram Desk - 0
As Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 70 on Thursday, wishes from home and abroad poured in for him. Extending his greetings, Nepal Prime Minister K.P....
Read more

Top 10 Popular Different Types of Logo Designs in 2020

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Every day you come across different types of logos around you, isn’t it? You might think that they are just symbols or name of...
Read more

Gold Traders Have Plenty to be Happy About

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Gold traders are often a group of investors who go against the grain, taking profits in times of turmoil and trouble, then going into...
Read more

Hypertension: Most Common Form Of Condition In Covid-19 Patients

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, recorded underlying health conditions or comorbidities in 98.5 per cent of coronavirus patients admitted to...
Read more

Pop Star Lady Gaga Recalls The Time When She Was Bullied

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Pop star Lady Gaga has recalled the time when she was bullied in middle school. "I didn't know how to stand up for myself without...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,155FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Donate to NewsGram to support quality journalism.
x