PM Modi Turns 70: Wishes Pour In From All Over The World

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 70 on Thursday, wishes from home and abroad poured in for him.

Extending his greetings, Nepal Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli tweeted: “Warm greetings to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji on the auspicious occasion of your birthday. I wish you good health and happiness.

“We will continue working closely together to further strengthen relations between our two countries.”

In his message to Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin said: “I look forward to continue constructive dialogue with you and work closely together on topical issues of the bilateral and international agenda.”

Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind also took to Twitter to wish Modi and said: “Happy Birthday to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. You have set an example of Indian life values and democratic tradition.

प्रधानमंत्री @narendramodi जी को जन्मदिन की हार्दिक बधाई और शुभकामनाएं। आपने भारत के जीवन-मूल्यों व लोकतांत्रिक परंपरा में निष्ठा का आदर्श प्रस्तुत किया है। मेरी शुभेच्छा और प्रार्थना है कि ईश्वर आपको सदा स्वस्थ व सानन्द रखे तथा राष्ट्र को आपकी अमूल्य सेवाएं प्राप्त होती रहें। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 17, 2020

“I pray to God that he always keeps you healthy and happy and the nation continues to receive your invaluable services.”

While extending his wishes, Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted: “Wishing a Happy Birthday to the most popular leader of the country who is always committed towards the service of the nation and devoted towards welfare of poor.”

In a tweet, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said: “Greetings and warm wishes to PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji on his birthday. India has benefited tremendously from his astute leadership, firm conviction and decisive action. He has been working assiduously towards empowering the poor and marginalised. Praying for his good health and long life.”

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi too wished the Prime Minister on his birthday.

In a letter written in Hindu, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu wished the Prime Minister and congratulated him “on your hard work in taking the country to new heights”. (IANS)