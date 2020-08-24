PM Modi Remembers his “Friend” Arun Jaitely on his Death Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an emotional tweet on Monday remembered his “friend” and former Union Minister Arun Jaitley on his death anniversary.

He tweeted, “On this day, last year, we lost Shri Arun Jaitleyji. I miss my friend a lot. Arunji diligently served India. His wit, intellect, legal acumen and warm personality were legendary.”

Modi posted an old video saying, “Here is what I had said during a prayer meeting in his memory.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah too remembered “friend of friends” Jaitley.

“Remembering Arun Jaitleyji, an outstanding politician, prolific orator and a great human being who had no parallels in Indian polity. He was multifaceted and a friend of friends, who will always be remembered for his towering legacy, transformative vision and devotion to nation,” he tweeted.

The former Union Finance Minister breathed his last at the age of 66 years on this day in 2019. (IANS)