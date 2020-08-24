Monday, August 24, 2020
Home India PM Modi Remembers his "Friend" Arun Jaitely on his Death Anniversary
India

PM Modi Remembers his “Friend” Arun Jaitely on his Death Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an emotional tweet on Monday remembered his "friend" Arun Jaitley on his death anniversary

PM Modi posted an old video saying,
"I do not want to use the word 'retirement' because you are way too young and energetic to 'retire'," Prime Minister Modi said in a letter addressed to Raina.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an emotional tweet on Monday remembered his “friend” and former Union Minister Arun Jaitley on his death anniversary.

He tweeted, “On this day, last year, we lost Shri Arun Jaitleyji. I miss my friend a lot. Arunji diligently served India. His wit, intellect, legal acumen and warm personality were legendary.”

Modi posted an old video saying, “Here is what I had said during a prayer meeting in his memory.”

Former Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley breathed his last at the age of 66 years on this day in 2019. 
Former Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley breathed his last at the age of 66 years on this day in 2019. Pinterest

Union Home Minister Amit Shah too remembered “friend of friends” Jaitley.

“Remembering Arun Jaitleyji, an outstanding politician, prolific orator and a great human being who had no parallels in Indian polity. He was multifaceted and a friend of friends, who will always be remembered for his towering legacy, transformative vision and devotion to nation,” he tweeted.

The former Union Finance Minister breathed his last at the age of 66 years on this day in 2019. (IANS)

