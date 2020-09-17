Thursday, September 17, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home India How is PM Modi's Birthday Related to National Unemployment Day? All You...
IndiaLead StoryPolitics

How is PM Modi’s Birthday Related to National Unemployment Day? All You Need To Know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 70 on September 17, Thursday

0
How is PM Modi's Birthday Related to National Unemployment Day? All You Need To Know
A large number of people praised PM Modi for his efforts in curbing the Novel Coronavirus across India and for handling the India-China situation along with all other responsibilities. Pinterest

Seva Saptah, week-long celebrations given PM Narendra Modi’s birthday were launched by BJP from Sept 14-20. Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 70 on September 17, Thursday. A large number of people praised PM Modi for his efforts in curbing the Novel Coronavirus across India and for handling the India-China situation along with all other responsibilities. WHO, not long ago, had also lauded PM Modi’s hard and timely decisions in wake of the Covid-19 pandemic crisis and had said that India is in a better position compared to other advanced nations.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

But, contrastingly, a section of Twitter users has marked September 17 as National Unemployment Day and the trend has been going viral since then.

And this is how National Unemployment Day (Rashtriya Berojgar Diwas) is related to PM Modi’s birthday:

The hashtag Rashtriya Berojgar Diwas or National Unemployment Day marks as a protest against the high unemployment rates in the country and to highlight the government’s failure to create jobs and provide employment as per an article on DNA.

How is PM Modi's Birthday Related to National Unemployment Day? All You Need To Know
Netizens on Twitter, using hashtags, slammed the Indian government on the growing high unemployment rate.
(Representational Image). Pexels

According to the National Statistical Office (NSO) report, India’s April-June quarter GDP contracted by 23.9%. This is the first contraction in more than 40 years.The number of unemployed people is likely to increase because of mainly two reasons:

  1. Indian people are failing to find jobs.
  2. Already employed people are likely to lose their jobs because of the lockdown imposed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also Read: Indian Temples and Jhandis in the Caribbean: Interview with HC of India to Trinidad and Tobago

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted, hitting out at the Centre over the issue of the growing rate of unemployment in India amid the economic crisis.

To add on to this, netizens on Twitter, using hashtags, slammed the Indian government on the growing high unemployment rate. They are also asking the government to increase employment opportunities for people.

Previous articleIndian Temples and Jhandis in the Caribbean: Interview with HC of India to Trinidad and Tobago
Next articleAll You Need to Know About Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

All You Need to Know About Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Siddhi Jain According to experts, one in five women can suffer from Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome or PCOS, which means, there may be several women...
Read more
India

Indian Temples and Jhandis in the Caribbean: Interview with HC of India to Trinidad and Tobago

NewsGram Desk - 0
Soft-spoken Orissa-born diplomat Arun Kumar Sahu is a poet at heart. His collection of poems “Iguana and Other Poems”  was recently published. Sahu is...
Read more
India

PM Modi Turns 70: Wishes Pour In From All Over The World

NewsGram Desk - 0
As Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 70 on Thursday, wishes from home and abroad poured in for him. Extending his greetings, Nepal Prime Minister K.P....
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,155FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

All You Need to Know About Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
By Siddhi Jain According to experts, one in five women can suffer from Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome or PCOS, which means, there may be several women...
Read more

How is PM Modi’s Birthday Related to National Unemployment Day? All You Need To Know

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Seva Saptah, week-long celebrations given PM Narendra Modi's birthday were launched by BJP from Sept 14-20. Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 70 on September...
Read more

Indian Temples and Jhandis in the Caribbean: Interview with HC of India to Trinidad and Tobago

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Soft-spoken Orissa-born diplomat Arun Kumar Sahu is a poet at heart. His collection of poems “Iguana and Other Poems”  was recently published. Sahu is...
Read more

PM Modi Turns 70: Wishes Pour In From All Over The World

India NewsGram Desk - 0
As Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 70 on Thursday, wishes from home and abroad poured in for him. Extending his greetings, Nepal Prime Minister K.P....
Read more

Top 10 Popular Different Types of Logo Designs in 2020

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Every day you come across different types of logos around you, isn’t it? You might think that they are just symbols or name of...
Read more

Gold Traders Have Plenty to be Happy About

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Gold traders are often a group of investors who go against the grain, taking profits in times of turmoil and trouble, then going into...
Read more

Hypertension: Most Common Form Of Condition In Covid-19 Patients

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, recorded underlying health conditions or comorbidities in 98.5 per cent of coronavirus patients admitted to...
Read more

Pop Star Lady Gaga Recalls The Time When She Was Bullied

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Pop star Lady Gaga has recalled the time when she was bullied in middle school. "I didn't know how to stand up for myself without...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,155FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Donate to NewsGram to support quality journalism.
x