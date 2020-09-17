How is PM Modi’s Birthday Related to National Unemployment Day? All You Need To Know

Seva Saptah, week-long celebrations given PM Narendra Modi’s birthday were launched by BJP from Sept 14-20. Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 70 on September 17, Thursday. A large number of people praised PM Modi for his efforts in curbing the Novel Coronavirus across India and for handling the India-China situation along with all other responsibilities. WHO, not long ago, had also lauded PM Modi’s hard and timely decisions in wake of the Covid-19 pandemic crisis and had said that India is in a better position compared to other advanced nations.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

But, contrastingly, a section of Twitter users has marked September 17 as National Unemployment Day and the trend has been going viral since then.

And this is how National Unemployment Day (Rashtriya Berojgar Diwas) is related to PM Modi’s birthday:

The hashtag Rashtriya Berojgar Diwas or National Unemployment Day marks as a protest against the high unemployment rates in the country and to highlight the government’s failure to create jobs and provide employment as per an article on DNA.