How is PM Modi’s Birthday Related to National Unemployment Day? All You Need To Know

Seva Saptah, week-long celebrations given PM Narendra Modi’s birthday were launched by BJP from Sept 14-20. Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 70 on September 17, Thursday. A large number of people praised PM Modi for his efforts in curbing the Novel Coronavirus across India and for handling the India-China situation along with all other responsibilities. WHO, not long ago, had also lauded PM Modi’s hard and timely decisions in wake of the Covid-19 pandemic crisis and had said that India is in a better position compared to other advanced nations.
But, contrastingly, a section of Twitter users has marked September 17 as National Unemployment Day and the trend has been going viral since then.
And this is how National Unemployment Day (Rashtriya Berojgar Diwas) is related to PM Modi’s birthday:
The hashtag Rashtriya Berojgar Diwas or National Unemployment Day marks as a protest against the high unemployment rates in the country and to highlight the government’s failure to create jobs and provide employment as per an article on DNA.
According to the National Statistical Office (NSO) report, India’s April-June quarter GDP contracted by 23.9%. This is the first contraction in more than 40 years.The number of unemployed people is likely to increase because of mainly two reasons:
- Indian people are failing to find jobs.
- Already employed people are likely to lose their jobs because of the lockdown imposed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted, hitting out at the Centre over the issue of the growing rate of unemployment in India amid the economic crisis.
यही कारण है कि देश का युवा आज #राष्ट्रीय_बेरोजगारी_दिवस मनाने पर मजबूर है।
रोज़गार सम्मान है।
सरकार कब तक ये सम्मान देने से पीछे हटेगी?
Massive unemployment has forced the youth to call today #NationalUnemploymentDay.
Employment is dignity.
For how long will the Govt deny it? pic.twitter.com/FC2mQAW3oJ
— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 17, 2020
To add on to this, netizens on Twitter, using hashtags, slammed the Indian government on the growing high unemployment rate. They are also asking the government to increase employment opportunities for people.