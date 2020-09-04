Friday, September 4, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home India PM Modi Asks Police Force to Safeguard Humanitarian Image Developed During Pandemic
IndiaLead StoryPolitics

PM Modi Asks Police Force to Safeguard Humanitarian Image Developed During Pandemic

Modi said the new image built by the force during the crisis had become its biggest asset and there was need to preserve it

0
asks police to preserve humanitarian image built during pandemic
Narendra Modi on Friday asked the police force to safeguard and build on the humanitarian image they developed during Covid-19 pandemic. Pinterest

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asked the police force to safeguard and build on the humanitarian image they developed during Covid-19 pandemic.

Virtually addressing the probationers of Indian Police Service (IPS) passing out of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVP NPA), Hyderabad, he said the new image built by the force during the crisis had become its biggest asset and there was need to preserve it.

Modi said the country saw the human face of ‘khaki’ during the pandemic as the police personnel were seen singing songs, providing food and water to those living on footpath and risking their lives to carry patients to hospitals.

Follow NewsGram on Quora Space to get answers to all your questions.

“In the eyes of a common man, by and large the image of police was of a baton, argument and repression. It does not mean that they were not doing any humanitarian work earlier but during Coronavirus for the first time the society felt its collective impact,” he said.

During an hour-long interaction with probationers from various parts of the country, the Prime Minister shared his thoughts on various issues. He underlined the need for the police to make use of the power of the society which always comes forward to render humanitarian assistance during crises.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: अपने निजी बचत से अब तक इतने रुपये दान कर चुके हैं प्रधानमंत्री मोदी! 

PM asks police to preserve humanitarian image built during pandemic
Modi underlined the need for the police to make use of the power of the society which always comes forward to render humanitarian assistance during crises. Pinterest

Modi called for use of technology for intelligence and effective policing. He said while the system of intelligence gathering at the level of constables remained crucial, the police should also make use of technology available. He said big data, artificial intelligence and social media were the new weapons of the police and stressed the need for their effective deployment.

Also Read: Asian Art Week: Here’s Additional Information on Individual Auctions

Stating that the IPS batch has many people in the batch with technology background, he advised them to form teams to use technology. He pointed out that technology helps in detecting crime through CCTV footage or mobile phone tracking. He also had a word of caution for the police officers. “Technology is also becoming a reason for suspension of policemen. Sometimes they lose their cool and do something and somebody from a distance records this on camera and it goes viral. Pressure builds on the system to suspend the policemen and it become a blot on their career,” he said

A total of 131 probationers of Indian Police Service (IPS) of 2018 batch passed out on successful completion of their training at the academy. The batch includes 28 women probationers. (IANS)

Previous articleAsian Art Week: Here’s Additional Information on Individual Auctions
Next articleOnline, E-Learning Jobs Witness Four-Fold Jump: Naukri

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Rishi Kapoor’s 68th Birth Anniversary: Riddhima’s Special Note to Father

NewsGram Desk - 0
On the 68th birth anniversary of late actor Rishi Kapoor, his daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni penned a special note on Instagram. "Papa, They say when...
Read more
Education

Online, E-Learning Jobs Witness Four-Fold Jump: Naukri

NewsGram Desk - 0
Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, leading job portal Naukri. com on Friday revealed that its platform has witnessed four-fold jump in the demand for professionals...
Read more
Lead Story

Asian Art Week: Here’s Additional Information on Individual Auctions

NewsGram Desk - 0
Christie's announces Asian Art Week, a series of auctions, viewings, and events, from September 4-29. This season presents twelve auctions featuring over 1,000 objects...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,164FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,776FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Rishi Kapoor’s 68th Birth Anniversary: Riddhima’s Special Note to Father

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
On the 68th birth anniversary of late actor Rishi Kapoor, his daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni penned a special note on Instagram. "Papa, They say when...
Read more

Online, E-Learning Jobs Witness Four-Fold Jump: Naukri

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, leading job portal Naukri. com on Friday revealed that its platform has witnessed four-fold jump in the demand for professionals...
Read more

PM Modi Asks Police Force to Safeguard Humanitarian Image Developed During Pandemic

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asked the police force to safeguard and build on the humanitarian image they developed during Covid-19 pandemic. Virtually addressing...
Read more

Asian Art Week: Here’s Additional Information on Individual Auctions

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Christie's announces Asian Art Week, a series of auctions, viewings, and events, from September 4-29. This season presents twelve auctions featuring over 1,000 objects...
Read more

Twitter to Add Automated Captions to Audios, Videos to Help Disabled Community

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Twitter is working on to adding automated captions to audio and video by early 2021, a feature that would help people with disabilities access...
Read more

Digital Theatre: A Viable Alternative During Pandemic

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
By Siddhi Jain With live theatre under a lockdown still, theatre institutions, groups and the larger community in India have been impacted like never before....
Read more

India has Shown That Our Goal is Global Good: PM Modi

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that 1.3 billion Indians have embarked on one mission - to make an "Aatmanirbhar Bharat", which seeks...
Read more

World Sexual Health Day: Know More About STDs

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
By Puja Gupta Sexually transmitted diseases, known as STDs, are most often, but not exclusively, spread via sexual intercourse. They are one of the most...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,164FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,776FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Donate to NewsGram to support quality journalism.
x