Saturday, August 1, 2020
IndiaLead Story

PM Modi Pays Tribute to Bal Gangadhar Tilak on his 100th Death Anniversary

Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak died on August 1, 1920 in Mumbai

PM Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak on his 100th Punya Tithi. Pinterest

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak, one of the firebrand freedom fighters and the strongest proponent of ‘purna swaraj’, on his 100th death anniversary.

“India bows to Lokmanya Tilak on his 100th Punya Tithi. His intellect, courage, sense of justice, and idea of Swaraj continue to inspire,” the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

Lokmanya, born as Keshav Gangadhar Bal Gangadhar Tilak, tirelessly contributed to help the country break free from the British rule. He gave the slogan of ‘Swaraj is my birth right’.

Bal Gangadhar Tilak was a scholar, a writer, mathematician and a philosopher. Pinterest

Part of the Lal-Bal-Pal (Lala Lajpat Rai, Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Bipin Chandra Pal) troika, Tilak was called the ‘father of the Indian unrest’ by British colonial rulers.

He was a scholar, a writer, mathematician and a philosopher. He was given the title, ‘Lokmanya’, meaning ‘beloved leader’, by his followers. He died on August 1, 1920 in Mumbai. (IANS)

